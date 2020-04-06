Challenged by the halt to live programs due to coronavirus, some arts organizations in the Monadnock Region are using their creativity to make connections between artists and their audiences in other ways.
This has included streaming live solo and small-group performances online, creating virtual art galleries and, in the case of the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, transitioning a brick-and-mortar movie theater to one that’s accessible from the comfort of your home. For many, though, including those who depend on live productions for their revenue, it’s a rough road ahead.
“It’s been exciting to see all the ways organizations in the region have been stepping up saying we can’t take a break right now. We can’t stop the arts. They’re important to keep our communities whole,” Jessica Gelter, executive director for Keene-based Arts Alive!, said last week.
One of those groups, Ashuelot Concerts, run by a husband-and-wife duo, has started live-streaming classical music performances and lectures from their home studio at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The broadcasts are found at http://ashuelotconcerts.org and on the organization’s YouTube channel. It’s been a change for the group, whose mission is all about live music, but they’re adapting, pianist Nicholas Burns, artistic and executive director, said last week.
“So far we’ve had a very positive response,” he said.
More than 100 people have tuned in to the live stream so far, and what he and his wife, violinist Louisa Stonehill, are now trying to work out is how they connect with that audience, and connect audience members to one another, he said. Those relationships are the whole point of a live performance, helping musicians improve their craft, he said.
“We know the audience is there, but we can’t see their reactions or hear them breathe, and that undoubtedly affects how we play,” he said.
When performing on-stage, Burns and Stonehill, education and artistic director, often go by the Steinberg Duo.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ashuelot Concerts relied heavily on live events for fundraising. With the in-person donation box office closed, the organization is relying on online donations, which it hopes will be sustainable, Burns said.
In addition, the organization has an education component; it had played to 3,000 children at 14 schools in the Monadnock Region this school year.
Burns said they’ve been in touch with music teachers to say they’re able to help and have received a list of requests to produce videos to enable some remote musical discussion and learning.
“Now that we’ve gotten the technology sorted out, we can get to it,” he said.
At MoCo Arts in Keene, the April vacation camp has been canceled, and the spring performance schedule is in jeopardy, Executive Director Reagan Messer said last week. Classes are continuing online, but that’s a challenge especially for the dance and theater programs where in-person learning is the best way, he said.
“The arts are handed down from person to person, from generation to generation, and there is no better way do that than in the studio,” he said.
When Gov. Chris Sununu originally ordered schools closed for three weeks, MoCo’s teaching staff worked together to produce 70 videos a week to send out to their students, Messer said. The videos were designed to keep students engaged, and the teachers adjusted their lessons so children could do them at home, he said. For example, a ballet class focused on exercises using the barre, while a theater class encouraged students to practice their lines and know their songs, he said.
Sununu’s school closure order has since been extended to May 4. The order also requested people stay at home and required non-essential businesses to close through May 4.
Messer said to adapt to that reality, MoCo will begin live-streaming classes today.
“While it won’t be face to face, the teachers will be able to see their students, and the students will be able to see their teachers and each other,” he said.
As for MoCo’s spring performances, Messer said they’ve been suspended, but not canceled yet. The nine performances have been moved to May and June, and MoCo staff have established the latest possible date classes need to be back in the studio to make them happen, he said.
Right now MoCo is financially sound, but for how long will depend on whether the state’s stay-at-home order is extended to the end of June or beyond, he said. If that happens, the organization would be looking at losing revenue from canceled productions and potentially from summer programs, he said.
Many area artists have begun quarantine projects, some of which will involve community participation, with people working separately and then bringing their creations together, Gelter said.
Other artists are using this time just to create, she said.
The League of N.H. Craftsmen is encouraging its members to keep working, in part so they’ll be well positioned to sell their works when life returns to normal, Executive Director Miriam Carter said.
“Now is really the time to be as creative as possible and take the time to do your best work,” she said.
The League of N.H. Craftsmen has nine galleries in the state, including one in Keene, which are all closed but working to promote their artists through online sales, she said. Members also interact with their audiences and sell their works during the organization’s annual nine-day fair at Mount Sunapee, she said, which is scheduled for Aug. 1-9.
At this time, the organization intends to hold the fair, and is hopeful that won’t change, she said.
“It really depends on where we are in terms of the pandemic, and what is possible as far as public gatherings,” she said.
For The Colonial Theatre in Keene, the pandemic has caused the remainder of its 2019-20 season to come to a screeching halt, Executive Director Alec Doyle said.
As a result, the organization has had to make many adjustments to keep cash flowing, he said. This has included imposing furloughs on some of its employees and applying for federal recovery money, he said.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can to essentially get through what we look at to be the next 60 to 90 days. Because our season was cut short, it changed the equation of what we were doing a lot,” he said.
They are moving forward with planning for The Colonial’s next season, which begins in the fall, as best they can, but it’s challenging, he said. Much of the industry is shut down, and many artists and touring companies are rescheduling events into this fall and the spring of 2021, making them unavailable for new bookings next season, he said.
“If there is anything positive to say about this — and it’s hardly even positive — in terms of the reality, everyone is in the same boat,” Doyle said. “There is some solace in that it’s very tough up and down the industry.”
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey has moved from showing films to making them available through its website (https://theparktheatre.org/) for a fee.
Steve Jackson, chief executive officer and managing director, said independent film companies and distributors have worked out an arrangement where theaters can screen new films on their websites. The Park Theatre charges $12 for a virtual ticket, good for use within three to five days, with 50 percent of the price going to the theater, he said.
The Park Theatre has also begun producing a show called “Monadnock Tonight!” live-streamed through its website at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The hour-long show includes interviews with area professionals in the medical, business or arts fields about the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a performance by a music group.
“We’re just going to keep going with this. We’ve gotten a wonderful response,” Jackson said.
For its part, Arts Alive!, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing arts and culture in the Monadnock Region, has been helping to connect artists with ideas for quarantine projects, as well as be a resource for arts organizations trying to stay afloat.
For example, Arts Alive! has established a group where nonprofit arts organizations can exchange ideas about how they’re making and still sharing their work, Gelter said.
It’s also offering initiatives such as virtual calls with arts groups, starting with those they’ve identified to be at the highest risk for factors such as employment instability, she said. Those calls have involved presentations on the resources available to help arts organizations, such as small business disaster loans, she said. In addition, Arts Alive! has expanded its online coaching to three days a month, when staff is available to answer questions for arts organizations. Many of those questions have been about the unemployment process, she said.
Arts organizations in New Hampshire have lost an estimated $242,810 so far as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Americans for the Arts, a nationwide advocacy and research organization.
Americans for the Arts has been gathering data via a survey about how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the arts economy. Of the artists, arts organizations and arts agencies who have completed the survey to date, Americans for the Arts has calculated the national impact to the arts economy to be a $3.7 billion loss.
“It’s all just very overwhelming,” Gelter said.