Kevin Belanger of the N.H. Department of Transportation treks through debris left behind from summer flooding along Route 123A in Alstead in 2021. Crews worked all day to clean up the damage from the summer storm that washed out roads across the state to clear a path for drivers by nightfall that July 30.
Hannah Schroeder, The Sentinel's visual journalist.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Dancer Aysia Middlebrooks gently moves her arms in the spring breeze, mimicking the shapes of the trees behind her for a portrait at Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati, Ohio, in July 2021.
Hannah Schroeder, The Sentinel's visual journalist, has been chosen as one of Editor & Publisher magazine's 2023 "Shooting Stars."
Schroeder is one of 15 photojournalists to receive the award, and will be featured in the national magazine's June issue.
Schroeder graduated with a double major in photojournalism and Spanish from Ohio University and joined The Sentinel in May 2021.
"She has taken The Sentinel’s photography and multimedia presence to new creative heights and accomplishments, especially through her photo essays and her videos," said Cecily Weisburgh, executive editor-digital, in nominating Schroeder.
Some highlights of Schroeder's work over the past two years include her photo essays of a Keene family experiencing homelessness; community members celebrating the holidays of Eid and Hanukkah; and flooding that caused severe damage in Alstead, as well as videos of a teen known for his dancing in downtown Keene, a local Muslim family's Eid celebration and the winners of local awards presented by The Sentinel, including Trendsetters and Ewing Arts.
In the magazine, Schroeder gives this advice to young journalists: "Shoot as much as you can, especially as you're starting out, and study work that you admire. ... It's important to take risks and try new things, because as you shoot more you will hone your style."
