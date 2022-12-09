The Keene Sentinel won the 2022 New England Newspaper of the Year award Thursday in its circulation category from the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
The Newspaper of the Year awards are judged by New England newspaper readers, who examine the entries from a news consumer's point of view, said John Voket, editor of the Newtown (Conn.) Bee and past president of the NENPA board, who emceed Thursday's virtual ceremony.
“Readers evaluate every paper’s relative strengths and weaknesses, including the quality of reporting and writing, the use of photos, design and presentation, digital offerings, overall utility and value, and general impressions, like: Does the newspaper inform, educate, entertain, inspire, motivate or lead? Does it reflect and care about the community it serves? Does it put the interests of the readers first? Is it unique or special in some way?," Voket said.
The Sentinel was chosen from among four finalists in the category of daily newspapers with circulations less than 10,000. The other three finalists, which were all named distinguished newspapers, were the Brattleboro Reformer, the Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times and The Patriot Ledger (Quincy, Mass.). The Sentinel was named a distinguished newspaper in 2021 and 2020.
"This is such wonderful recognition of the exceptional work our entire staff and in particular our newsroom have been doing to meet the news and information needs of our readers and the region," said Tom Ewing, The Sentinel's owner and publisher. "And, at a time when too many communities across the country are facing the loss of their local news outlets, this honor is also a tribute to our readers, advertisers and the community, whose continued support makes possible the increased investment in news staff that has been so critical to expanding our local and state coverage in the past year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.