The Keene Sentinel picked up multiple awards last week in the 2020 New England Better Newspaper Competition, an annual contest hosted by the New England Newspaper & Press Association.
NENPA is a trade association serving more than 450 newspapers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island. The awards are given out during the organization’s yearly New England Newspaper Convention, held virtually on April 8 and 9.
Paul Cuno-Booth, The Sentinel’s assistant local news editor and senior reporter, was honored in two categories. His story about Emilio DiPalma, who died from COVID-19 decades after fighting in World War II and standing guard during the Nazi war-crimes trial in Nuremberg, won first place in the human-interest feature story category among daily papers with circulations up to 15,000. His efforts to collect and publish online the use-of-force policies of area and state law-enforcement agencies took third place in the right-to-know category among dailies.
Reporter Jack Rooney finished in second place among dailies in the environmental reporting category for his piece about New Hampshire’s oldest-known eagle.
Former digital producer Samantha Hayes picked up three video awards. A collaboration with Managing Editor-Digital Cecily Weisburgh about the Walldogs mural festival took second place in a combined class in the entertainment-video category, and Hayes won second- and third-place awards in the feature-video category for videos about local horse therapy programs and Westmoreland School’s music teacher, who battled cancer while a Keene State student. Hayes’ awards in that category were among daily newspapers with circulations up to 15,000.
The Sentinel also won NENPA’s Innovator Award for its multi-department work toward building subscriptions, improving customer service and increasing community connections.
The newspaper’s Extraordinary Women magazine placed second among niche publications.
In NENPA’s advertising, promotion, marketing and revenue awards, The Sentinel won 18 honors, including best designer, which went to former Sentinel graphic artist Danielle Atkinson, and advertising general excellence for niche publications, which went to Northeast Equestrian Life, a magazine produced by The Sentinel.
The Sentinel also won best business innovation for its Monadnock’s Got Talent contest.
In the color ad category, Atkinson won first- and third-place honors, and graphic artist Maryellen Gale took second.
In the category for best integrated campaign for an advertiser, The Sentinel won first place for its Great Grocery Giveaway contest in partnership with Hannaford supermarkets. That contest also took first place awards in the best digital revenue-building category and for best contest.
Radically Rural, an event that partners The Sentinel with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, earned first-place honors in events and for excellence in revenue collaboration. A video promotion for Radically Rural produced by graphics manager Shay Riley took first place for audience-building promotion.
The paper’s efforts to build subscriptions earned first-place honors in the subscription-sales promotion category as well as first place for subscriber-retention efforts.
Monadnock Table, The Sentinel’s magazine that focuses on farm-to-table and rural lifestyles, earned second place for advertising general excellence for niche publications, resulting in The Sentinel’s sweeping that category.
Duty Calls, an event that honors local veterans, earned second place in the events category. The staff’s production of the 2020 Virtual High School Yearbook for local high schools earned second place in the best digital revenue-building category. And Gale took third place for best campaign for an advertiser.