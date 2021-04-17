On Thursday, The Keene Sentinel unveiled a community-wide effort to recognize those who have distinguished themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Monadnock Region.
The Sentinel is asking residents to nominate people whose actions, kindness and initiatives during the past 13 months have made a meaningful impact in the area. There are four categories: first responders and medical professionals, volunteers, teachers, and frontline workers (those who could not work from home during this emergency).
A special section will be produced by the paper in June that will include the names of all of those nominated. In addition, profiles on four individuals in each category will be part of the publication. The four will be determined by people voting in each category. Those chosen will receive $250 gift certificates to Hannaford supermarkets.
“There are literally hundreds of individuals who did something important to support the community during this difficult time,” said Terrence Williams, president & COO of The Sentinel. “Each has a story, to be sure. By hopefully listing everyone nominated and profiling a few who particularly stand out, this effort will provide a moment to pause and reflect on the resiliency of this region and its people.”
The nomination period opened Thursday and will continue through April 28. Then, voting will open and will occur from April 30 through May 9.
Nominators are asked to go to www. sentinelsource.com/everyday_heroes, fill out the required fields and in 250 words tell why the person deserves recognition.
In addition to Hannaford, several local companies are sponsoring “Everyday Heroes.”
The frontline workers’ category is sponsored by Reality Check; health care workers/first responders is sponsored by Cheshire Medical Center; the teachers’ category is sponsored by Savings Bank of Walpole; and volunteers by Keene Serenity Center.
Everyday Heroes will recognize individuals and/or groups. In the case of a group, the nominations must name an individual who led the team or staff effort. Nominators may nominate only one per category, and when voting opens, voters may vote only once per category.
Nominations must be for individuals or groups doing work in the Monadnock Region. For more information, contact Michael Breshears at mbreshears@keenesentinel.com