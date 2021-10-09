Ten local women will be recognized for their work on behalf of their communities at The Keene Sentinel’s annual Extraordinary Women awards event this coming week.
This year’s honorees are Mindy Cambiar, Shay Croteau, Kimberley Diemond, Anjalee Dreher, Dawn Martin, Susan Maydwell, Katrina Nugent, Phyllis Phelps, Denise Thomas and Caragh Wilder.
Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, at Showroom in Keene, the awards are being staged in person before a limited audience starting at 6 p.m. Tickets to the event can be purchased at https://thecolonial.org/event/extraordinary-women/ but organizers stress that capacity at the performing arts center is limited, with priority given to winners, their guests and event sponsors. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. Masks are required.
Following the event, a reception for the honorees is planned at Nova Arts, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Those who cannot get into the awards event are welcome to join the winners at the reception. Musician Randy Miller will perform.
Paul Miller, former executive editor for The Sentinel, will emcee the event, which has as its presenting sponsor Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Other sponsors include: Leadership Sponsor — Tom Call Excavation; Hospitality Sponsor — Connection; Award Sponsor — Savings Bank of Walpole; Video Sponsor — Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention (MCVP); Champion Sponsor — Douglas Company; and Showroom.
A portion of the proceeds is donated to MCVP.
For more information, contact Gina De Santis, The Sentinel’s event manager, at gdesantis@keenesentinel.com