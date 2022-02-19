The Keene Sentinel is creating a new way to cover the area’s health care — the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab.
The lab includes health reporter Olivia Belanger focused solely on the lab’s work and no longer splitting time with general assignments. Also part of the lab are dedicated editing hours to direct coverage; a partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative; a focus on Solutions Journalism; and other resources.
“The lab is an approach, more than a physical space, that allows us to define problems to be solved and then look for the individuals, institutions or communities that might have solutions,” said Sentinel President & COO Terrence L. Williams. “In addition to highly researched and sourced stories, the lab will produce a digital newsletter, a future podcast, a health fair, community listening sessions, Facebook Live interviews with experts and more.”
A critical aspect of the concept is the lab’s work developing new audiences, particularly underserved populations and communities of color, Williams said.
“We have several thousand readers of our journalism,” Williams said, “but we don’t reach everyone and, frankly, we need to get this information to as many folks as possible.”
All content will be free on sentinelsource.com, outside the newspaper’s digital paywall, and will be shared through the Granite State News Collaborative, reaching the audiences of 20 other news and educational organizations in New Hampshire.
“We are really fortunate to be part of the Collaborative,” Williams said. “It’s a rare and wonderful resource in which members regularly distribute each other’s content to broadly inform residents of the state. Stories that come out of our lab will have value elsewhere by providing comparable county information and analysis of statewide data.”
The Collaborative, which has a data editor and has as a focus solutions reporting, includes news operations ranging from newspapers to nonprofit digital news outlets to public broadcasting. More can be found at www.collaborativenh.org
Williams said he and Sentinel staff have engaged in more than 30 community listening sessions to understand the most pressing local health care issues before organizing the lab. These interviews, which continue, have included medical administrators and staff, business and nonprofit leaders, patients and others.
“COVID-19 has changed health care in dramatic and potentially long-lasting ways,” Williams said. “Much of our health coverage the last two years has centered on the pandemic, but we need to go deeper to understand how delivery of care is changed, what troubles remain, as well as how, based on other experiences or through innovation, we might report solutions that could work here.”
Williams said a number of themes surfaced from the listening sessions, including:
Staffing shortages
The need for more mental and behavioral health care
Difficulties attracting young doctors
Access to specialty care, and the cost of that care
“Burnout” being felt by medical staff, posing worries of more staff losses
Complex and confounding reimbursement structures impacting both patient care and hospital administration
Misinformation and disinformation spread through social media
“This is health care, a highly complex, challenging world, not just for patients but for those who provide the care,” Williams said. “We’re going to be realistic about what’s possible in the way of solutions; much of it will be aimed at what you or I could do to keep ourselves and our families healthy. But there are systems that can be better, and there are smart people here and elsewhere who have some answers.”
At the core of the lab is Solutions Journalism, which is a specific reporting approach that starts by identifying problems to solve and includes finding those having success contending with similar challenges. Williams said the work may provide potential ways to fix local issues but also statewide health care problems.
As an example of Solutions Journalism work elsewhere, Williams cited The Deseret News, a Utah newspaper that tackled the issue of teen anxiety. Introducing the project to readers, the newspaper said the following:
“For a year, the Deseret News has explored how anxiety is increasingly taking a debilitating toll on teens, a research journey that drew us into families’ living rooms, doctors’ offices, therapy sessions, school programs, college quads and community meetings. We’ve talked with dozens of teens and young adults across the country, their parents and families, teachers, friends and the experts who counsel them.
We’ve shared findings about why anxiety is on the rise, what to expect with medication, how boys and girls react differently to stressors, why anxious college students flourish or falter and how anxiety interacts with faith. Yet, as we wrote about unprecedented rates of anxiety among youths, we also found reasons to be hopeful and ways to be helpful.”
More can be found about Solutions Journalism at www.solutionsjournalism.org
Williams said the lab will cost about $86,000 a year to operate, which is a significant financial “lift” for the company. He said he is raising money from local and regional donors, foundations and grant makers to get the lab started. The lab will have full editorial control of the content.
It will take three years of funding to firmly establish its work, Williams said, but he projected that the information will be valued enough by readers and advertisers to eventually support the initiative.
The lab’s first story appears Feb. 26 about the work of EMTs during this pandemic and the difficulties they face getting their patients to care.
“In the end, this journalism is meant to be helpful,” Williams said. “We’re enthusiastic about the lab’s potential, about reaching more people with our stories and ultimately making a difference by doing something different.”