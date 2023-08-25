Keene State College students are returning to campus throughout the weekend. And for the first time ever, they're coming back to school with access to a free online subscription to The Sentinel.
This new initiative is rooted in The Sentinel's mission: "The reader of The Keene Sentinel will feel a sense of belonging and will be inspired and empowered to engage in community. This is made possible by an innovative, caring, proactive and responsive news organization that serves as a trusted source and civic partner."
So, if we're meeting our mission, Keene State students will feel they belong in our community, and become inspired and empowered to get involved on campus, and beyond.
As students settle in for the fall semester we'll be getting the word out to them about these free digital subscriptions. We're working with the college to send details to their student email accounts, put up posters around campus and advertise in the student newspaper, The Equinox. We're also planning to be at the Student Involvement Fair scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 7 from 12-3 p.m. on Appian Way.
Students can also visit bit.ly/45nLWpt to sign up for their free Sentinel subscription using their Keene State email address.
The Sentinel is paying for these online subscriptions for Keene State students through the Newspapers in Education (NIE) program. We use this initiative to promote literacy and education in local classrooms at any level — grade school, high school and college.
Donations from Sentinel subscribers fund this program. Subscribers who pay by invoice can add a donation when they pay, and/or choose to donate the value of their home delivery subscription if they pause it for a vacation. Anyone else interested in donating to the NIE fund can mail a donation to The Sentinel at 60 West St., Keene, 03431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.