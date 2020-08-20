In an effort to give back to those who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Keene ice cream shop is offering free ice cream cones to health-care workers Saturday.
The Piazza at 147 Main St. will offer free cones from noon to 10 p.m. to anyone who works in a health-care setting. Workers will be asked to show either a badge or simply state where they work and what they do, according to Piazza owner Heidi Carlisle.
“My father-in-law is in assisted care, and during COVID-19, things have been very difficult on the aides, nurses and health-care providers at nursing homes,” Carlisle said. “They handled everything so incredibly well, and that’s what inspired us to do this.”
She said the promotion is open to all kinds of health-care workers, not just those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, though those centers have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.