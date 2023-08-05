When Brantley Palmer found out longstanding Keene video rental store Video HeadQuarters was closing in July 2015, the former employee put his Keene State film degree into practice.
“My immediate response was, ‘Can I come in and start documenting this before you close?’ ” said Palmer, of Keene, who’s now the technical services and archives librarian at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
That was the start of an eight-year project by Palmer to tell the story of Video HeadQuarters, but more importantly, of owner Ken McAleer and his involvement in the late 20th-century video rental industry.
It’s all told in a documentary Palmer recently finished titled, “Everything to Entertain You: The Story of Video HeadQuarters.”
For Palmer, it was a love letter to a departing store and the dying video rental concept, but also a way to honor his former boss, who he said became something of a mentor to video rental businesses around the country as a pioneer in the industry.
McAleer launched Video HeadQuarters in November 1983 with college friend and business partner Steve Mosca, nearly two years before video rental chain Blockbuster was founded in Dallas in October 1985. The store was first located in Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street before moving to the space in the West Street Shopping Center where the Keene location of Bull Moose is now.
A native of the Bronx, McAleer graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts with a degree in economics and worked for four years as a computer salesman for IBM. He moved to the Monadnock Region when his wife, Linda, received a job offer in Peterborough.
McAleer said he began eyeing potential business opportunities in the nearby Elm City, with the thought of opening a copy shop, when Mosca appeared at his doorstep with an emerging piece of technology for consumers — the videocassette recorder.
“Steve shows up one day with a VCR and says the thing plays movies,” McAleer, now living in the Daytona Beach, Fla., area, said Friday. “So, we watched a couple of movies and said, ‘Let’s look into this.’ ... [Video rental] was just beginning to take off, and there weren’t really a lot of rules or anything about it.”
The two friends soon founded Video HeadQuarters, launching a venture that would see a 32-year history of serving not just as a place to find new, international and obscure flicks, but also a meeting place for friends, families and film enthusiasts alike. Mosca and McAleer eventually parted ways, Palmer said, and McAleer served as the sole owner and president of the store for most of its operating history.
When the Blockbuster chain came to Keene in 1994, it bought out another local rental store, called Keene City Video, which was farther down West Street. McAleer ultimately outlasted that store by another five years when Blockbuster’s location closed in 2010.
By the end of the store’s run, Video HeadQuarters stocked more than 42,000 movies, McAleer said, and had become a beloved community hub throughout its three decades.
“We did a lot of things in the community to sponsor softball teams, Little League teams and all kinds of stuff, like the [Keene] Lions,” McAleer said. “But if there was any secret to the whole thing’s success it was the staff over the years.”
Among the hundreds of staff who worked at Video HeadQuarters through the decades, though, it was Palmer who decided to tell the tale. He was an employee at the store from September 2004 to 2008, during which time McAleer said the business hit its peak sales. He later returned to work there from spring 2013 to January 2015.
McAleer said the film was an unexpected but intriguing idea to him when Palmer pitched it in 2015 amid the store’s shuttering.
“I was kind of surprised anybody wanted to do a documentary about the store at all; you wouldn’t think it was documentary material,” he said. “... In hindsight, I think [Palmer] did the best approach he could with what he had access to. At the end, lots of people who had been involved [with the store] and would tell different stories just weren’t available anymore.”
But more than just the business, Palmer wanted to capture the story of the main man behind Video HeadQuarters, who was something of a grandfather of video rentals and an active representative of video rental retailers.
“He was on a number of [video store] boards, and he was a part of a New England [video] buying group, and he would be in meetings with studios,” Palmer said.
“He actually started a site called videoretailer.com in the late 1990s, where he was basically a resource for independent video stores so they could know how many copies [of movies] to get.”
That site ended up being purchased by the Video Software Dealers Association (VSDA) in 2001, according to a Billboard magazine article from February of that year. The VSDA was a trade organization for video stores that merged with the nonprofit Interactive Entertainment Merchants Association in 2006. The merger formed the Entertainment Merchants Association, now called OTT.X, which advances interests of the home entertainment industry internationally.
“The VSDA had its own magazine, and I remember finding an article in it where Ken went to Chicago and mentored a couple of people who had stores there about how they could improve their stores, and things like that,” Palmer said.
“That’s the type of stuff I think the documentary is hopefully going to shed light on to a lot of people, because I think people in the area loved the store, ... but don’t have the knowledge of Ken and his importance in the industry.”
After receiving help from friends in adding a musical score and title cards, Palmer said he completed “Everything to Entertain You” in mid-July, just before its July 23 online premiere through the Holly Weird Film Festival, based in North Hollywood, Calif., and it is running there through August.
At Holly Weird, the documentary won awards for “Best Film” and “Best Documentary,” and Palmer won an award for “Best Director,” according to film festival community website filmfestivals.com.
The documentary will see its in-person premiere at the Vermont Film Festival in Woodstock, Vt., on Aug. 23, but perhaps its most relevant showing will be its participation in Cheshire County’s own Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF).
The local festival will take place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in person at The Colonial Theatre’s Showroom venue in Keene as well as The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, according to MONIFF Chair Deirdre Fitzgerald, who said she’s lived in the region for a number of years and has fond memories of visiting Video HeadQuarters herself.
“I think it’s wonderful that Brantley is capturing the story, because I think enough years have passed that folks who had the opportunity to experience Video HeadQuarters have also watched the film landscape and the film rental landscape change dramatically,” said Fitzgerald, of Antrim, who works as the brand manager for W.S. Badger Co. in Gilsum.
“... I think lots of people were sad to see it go, and when I watched the film, I saw some of the faces I still run into — people I actually work with [at Badger] or who work at the Monadnock Food Co-op.”
Of the documentary, McAleer said he was pleasantly surprised to see Palmer complete the project, having been asked by the filmmaker at the store’s closing whether he’d like to be interviewed and largely guessing the project had been shelved over time.
“I was shocked when he sent me an email eight years later to say it’s done,” McAleer said. “... I think the thing just flowed very well. I don’t have a whole lot to say about it other than I’m really impressed.”
