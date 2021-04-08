A downtown ice cream shop has opened a second location — in West Keene — taking the place of the former Cowlick's Ice Cream.
The Piazza's new location at 830 Park Ave. opened last weekend, according to Heidi Carlisle, who owns the business with her husband, Don.
"Even though it was sort of chilly, we had a target opening and we stuck with it," Heidi Carlisle said.
The menu, which features a variety of ice cream, sundaes and other frozen treats, is the same as at The Piazza's 147 Main St. parlor, though the hours are slightly different right now, she added.
For the time being, the West Keene shop is open Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Depending on the weather, Carlisle said both Piazza locations plan to be open seven days a week by mid-May. They will continue to close for the winter at the end of September, she said.
Carlisle said she and her husband weren't necessarily looking to add a second location, but a Realtor approached them over the winter to inform them Cowlick's would not reopen this year but was looking to sell its equipment. The Piazza is now leasing the space, and continuing to sublet to Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, who owns Eat More Cake, a bakery located in the same building.
The Piazza has hired about 10 new employees, all local high-school and college students, for the new location, bringing the business to 18 employees overall, Carlisle said. Opening weekend at the Park Avenue shop was busy, she added, which was a good training experience for the new employees.