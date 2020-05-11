The pandemic for posterity: Historical society asks local residents to share their stories

While most people look forward to life beyond the coronavirus pandemic, Alan Rumrill tends to view the future through prisms of the past.
Specifically, the 37-year executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County and its staff are chronicling life today in real time for the benefit of those who come after us. Their goal is to encapsulate what people in the Monadnock Region are feeling, thinking and fearing as the pandemic evolves, so future generations — decades and centuries ahead — better understand the underpinnings of our strife.
Thus, in the early days of the pandemic, the historical society put out a call for area residents to send in their thoughts and personal stories of how COVID-19 has affected them. As of Wednesday, the historical society had received 89 submissions, and Rumrill encourages people to keep on writing as the pandemic takes its course. They went public with the request March 18, and submissions have come in via email, typewriter and longhand. The pace started slowly, picked up immeasurably and has since leveled off. Rumrill said it’s open-ended how long they’ll take submissions, to be determined by the virus itself.
“We feel it’s important to collect these stories while memories are fresh, so we could capture what was happening as it unfolds,” said Rumrill, who writes a weekly historical column for The Sentinel (see A2) and similarly offers weekly snippets of local lore on WKBK radio.
“Who knows how long this is going to go on for. We’ve never done anything like this before,” Rumrill said. “I’m not sure how we’ll use them in the short-term; we’ll eventually organize them and file them electronically.”
Rumrill said Cheshire County was one of the first historical societies to embark on this mission, and many have since followed in various versions, including Peterborough and Putney, Vt. “I’m receiving emails from historical societies from all over the country now,” Rumrill said.
Local stories range from what daily life is like under shelter in place, tales of loneliness, milestone celebrations, suggestions on how to pass the time, even virtual pool. Here’s a sampling:
"I am a widow, living in Hinsdale. I'm feeling very lonely, trapped and isolated. I'm a social butterfly and I feel my wings have been 'clipped.' I took pride in keeping friendships by meeting my friends for lunch or coffee. I also enjoyed having friends come to my house for lunch or coffee. That cannot happen now. … My most disappointment comes with not being able to go to church for weeks. And not being able to participate in the holy season of Easter. … Being a widow is a very lonely life and being isolated as a widow makes your life even more lonely. Thank you for letting me document a part of my life through this computer.”
Another describes playing virtual 9-ball on separate pool tables via computer from the participants' homes. One person breaks, then measurements are taken and the balls placed precisely in the same positions on each pool table. “Player #2 shoots until he misses and measures any ball that was moved. We play 9 ball because there are 1/2 as many balls to keep track of and it is not a called pocket game.”
One person wrote of how “Lady Boomers” became “Lady Zoomers” and celebrated a 68th birthday on Zoom. The submission concludes, “I sincerely thank those who reach out to senior citizens now living with social distancing who possibly suffer anxiety, depression and fear of contracting the Covid-19 virus. A phone call, e-mail or Zoom is greatly appreciated.”
Many describe what life is like in their households, and quite a few write about keeping their own detailed journals. Some relate tales of kindness from people in their neighborhoods, such as this:
"On my was back home (from grocery shopping), I stopped at our mailbox to pick up our mail and there were two handmade 'Happy Day' cards with pictures in them left from our neighbors twin [eight-year-old] boys Grant and Ryan. It all made for a 'Happy Day' during the Covid-19 Pandemic. It was [a]nice addition to our 'Shelter In Place 2020' experience.”
Rumrill said they’re all invaluable and will probably be read by generations to come.
The pandemic spurred Rumrill to write recently in his own column about how the 1918 Spanish flu affected residents in the Keene area. “Finding first-hand personal accounts was difficult,” Rumrill said, but those personal stories were perhaps the most compelling parts of the column. They reinforced to historical society members how important it was to relate history through the eyes of those who lived it.
In particular, Rumrill writes about the tragedy of Dr. Charles Eastman and his daughter, Irene. Dr. Eastman operated Camp Oahe, a summer camp for girls in Stoddard. His daughter was in New York City trying to build a career in acting and singing, and she visited Stoddard in mid-October 1918 with the news she had been offered a contract by the New York Metropolitan Opera, Rumrill writes. Later that day, she fell ill and was taken to the hospital in Keene. Irene died five days later of the Spanish flu and was buried in Sioux fashion — in an unmarked grave under a large tree behind the family home near Granite Lake.
More than 1,000 people in the Keene area contracted the Spanish flu, and during its height in the fall of 1918, several dozen were diagnosed daily. Like today, all public gatherings were shut down. But, Rumrill writes, “Despite the frightful toll of the outbreak, the worst passed suddenly as the numbers of new cases dropped as quickly as they had increased a few weeks earlier. Churches were allowed to reopen at the beginning of November, school resumed on November 5th, stores opened once again, and the ban on public meetings was lifted.”
Will history repeat itself? That’s to be determined, of course. But the historical society will be there to chronicle it, thanks to a big assist from the people of the Monadnock Region.