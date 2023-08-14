JAFFREY — After a year of celebrations marking the town’s 250th anniversary, the festivities will come to a close with a week of special events.
Settled in the 1750s and incorporated in 1773, the town was named after George Jaffrey, a Portsmouth merchant, and is the only place in the world called Jaffrey, according to the celebration’s website.
A commemoration of Jaffrey’s 250th birthday on Thursday, recognizing the historical events of the town’s past, will start at 4 p.m. that day at the Meetinghouse.
There will also be a parade Saturday, which will begin at 10 a.m., Town Manager Jon Frederick said. It will start at Conant High School and travel down Stratton Road and end at St. Patrick Parish.
On Friday, a concert featuring Recycled Percussion with fireworks by Jaffrey-based Atlas and Pyrotecnico will be held at Humiston Field from 7-9 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Additional events on tap include a vintage golf classic game, other concerts and a dedication ceremony at the Meetinghouse for a historical marker to be added to the Black Heritage Trail New Hampshire for Amos Fortune.
Fortune, an enslaved person who purchased his freedom in 1769, moved to Jaffrey and became a successful tanner. Upon his death in 1801, he left money to the church and school, according to the town’s website.
Other events feting the town over the past year were an Oktoberfest, a Jubilee Ball and a Salute to Veterans, according to Frederick.
“It’s been an interesting year and a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for people in Jaffrey to come together and celebrate Jaffrey’s 250th. It’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime thing, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”
These celebrations are being produced by town staff and volunteers who have pride in being Jaffrey residents, Frederick said.
The events have been sponsored by many in the area, and $30,000 of taxpayer money from over the past four years, according to Frederick. A list of sponsors is available on the 250th celebration website.
Frederick said he hopes the dedication people have shown to make these events happen will inspire those who are young now to celebrate the town’s tricentennial.
“We have quite a few people that are on our committee that were young in 1973 when they did the bicentennial,” Frederick said. “It’s interesting to see that connection, that [the committee] was interested in seeing the 250th through after watching what their parents did for the 200th.”
