The New Leaf Gallery, which opened last year in downtown Keene, is relocating to 11 Roxbury St. in a move that gallery director Taryn Fisher says will improve its visibility.
Fisher and Lyme artist Matt Brown opened the gallery in a small, second-story room at 31 Central Square last November, intending to run the business — which sells original prints, many of them by local artists — mainly online. The idea was to pay as little as possible in upkeep costs while still retaining a presence in Keene, Fisher told The Sentinel previously.
“With COVID, the old brick-and-mortar model is obsolete,” she recalled telling Brown. “I think we need to flip the model. I think we need to go 100-percent online as the central operating backbone, and then anything we do in-person is complementary to that.”
Fisher said Wednesday, however, that despite being “artsy and cozy,” the Central Square gallery struggled to attract downtown shoppers.
She and Brown decided to look for a more accessible location, eventually leasing the Roxbury Street storefront that previously housed the salon Encore Hair Design.
“We were just feeling like being street-level at an affordable price point would be the way to go,” she said.
With renovations on the space expected to last a couple more weeks, Fisher said she plans to have a soft opening for The New Leaf Gallery on Memorial Day weekend. The gallery may then host an open house June 4, she said, to coincide with the first day of ArtWalk Keene — an annual celebration during which downtown shops display works by local artists.
Fisher said she is particularly excited about the move because the artist studios 17ROX and another gallery, Wicked Glass Art, that opened earlier this year will both be nearby on Roxbury Street.
“All of a sudden we’ve got this mini art thing happening on Roxbury,” she said.