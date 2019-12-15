Editor’s Note:

In January The Granite State News Collaborative — a collective of 17 media and educational organizations from across New Hampshire — launched its Granite Solutions project. The goal was to take a look at the dual challenge of our statewide opioid crisis and its relationship to treatment of mental health issues. Working together as a team we have produced a series of multimedia story packages that do more than explore the problems; our aim is toward solutions. How? By working collaboratively to inform and engage you.

Today we present the final installment off our Granite Solutions project: Follow the Money, in two parts. First, we examine the $64.5 million statewide Doorway system of referral and treatment for opioid addiction. We focus in on how the money’s been spent, what outcomes have been measured, and what’s next as the state considers how it will spend the second year of grant funding. In part 2 we look at Safe Station and whether it has potential to expand into a statewide solution. We will also hear from folks in recovery about what it’s like to use these systems.

While this wraps up the Granite Solutions project, The Collaborative is nowhere near done with its work. Together, we will continue to deliver public-interest journalism and report on New Hampshire’s most seemingly-intractable challenges, with a focus on solutions.

You can view our work on this series at collaborativenh.org and leave us your questions or feedback. Share our stories across your social media circles. Keep the conversation going.