Independent movie theaters are just some of the many New Hampshire businesses shuttered in the fight against COVID-19. But from the Monadnock Region to the White Mountains, a small movie theater is often an essential part of small-town life, contributing culture and bolstering other businesses and community connections.
Whether privately owned or a nonprofit organization, such cinemas rely on their communities at the best of times.
“Basically, it’s a tax write-off,” said Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla, who owns the Peterborough Community Theatre with her husband, Kevin Goohs.
When the longtime Peterborough residents bought the theater, which opened as The Gem in 1914, a year and a half ago, they knew they would have to keep their day jobs.
“It basically doesn’t make any money,” she said. “We wanted to continue the theater for the community, so we took it on, and we will continue to do that.”
Because of this year’s Oscar season, the theater was in a good place financially when it closed several weeks ago as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Up in the White Mountains, Bethlehem’s Colonial Theatre, which opened in 1915, has always been seasonal, open from May to October. And for the past two decades, it has been a nonprofit organization serving its community in numerous ways, Executive Director Stephen Dignazio said.
“Since our job is to get a whole bunch of people in one place, that’s kind of counter-intuitive right now. Of course, we’re nervous about it,” he said.
Late last month — before Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order that is to remain in place until at least May 4 — Dignazio said he was hopeful that the theater would open for its season on time, on May 2.
“So obviously that’s not happening,” he said this past week. “We haven’t made any decisions so far as to when we’ll open.”
Amsbury-Bonilla said she is hoping the Peterborough theater will not have to rely on any loans being made available by the government, but she said she knows the support is there.
“Certainly COVID-19 is having an effect on all businesses, large and small, and especially those, like movie theaters, who can’t adapt their services to include social distancing,” Lorna Colquhoun, communications director for the N.H. Division of Economic Development, said in a statement. “The Department of Business and Economic Affairs has created a business resource page (www.nheconomy.com/covid19), in which we have links to topics of interest to small businesses, including contact information with the Department of Employment Security, if they have lay off employees; public health updates; and loan and grant programs.”
The resource page includes a link to federal resources available to New Hampshire businesses bolstered by the recently enacted federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which made a $350 billion loan program available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
Amsbury-Bonilla said the Peterborough Community Center has a symbiotic relationship with the community — the theater is there for the community, and the community is there for the theater, she said.
This week, she put out a call for donations and is selling gift certificates and “Corona Coupons” on the theater’s website, http://pctmovies.com/.
Corona Coupons cost $20 each and will be available for pickup once the theater is reopened. They entitle theatergoers to 50 cents off any size popcorn for one year, and the first 25 customers are to get a free travel mug.
“Our outlook is really good. I’ve had a wonderful community response to the campaign I put out there,” Amsbury-Bonilla said. “The community is such an important part of the theater. We advertise ourselves as the Peterborough Community Theatre, recognizing that without the community, we wouldn’t exist.”
On top of the campaign, the theater’s landlord told her it could skip April rent, she said.
“She was really, really kind,” Amsbury-Bonilla said of the landlord. “We’re going to be fine. I feel like we will survive; we will have no troubling getting through.”
Bethlehem’s Colonial Theatre is both an art-house movie theater and a venue for live events, Dignazio said.
“We do touring artists,” Dignazio said. “We generate our own film series. We do live kids entertainment during July and August. … We’re kind of a community cultural center.”
The theater’s nonprofit mission includes arts preservation, as well as historic preservation and economic development for the community. Because of all that it does to partner with and fundraise for the community, it receives and relies on grants to keep its doors open.
“We partner with just about anybody — fundraising for them and that kind of thing,” he said.
Dignazio said, based on his experience with the government aid during the 2008 recession, he is confident the necessary government support will be there. However, he is worried what would happen if the season were to be canceled this year.
“We’ve had a couple of banner years,” he said. “For right now I don’t really perceive this as an existential threat for the theater, but if we have to be closed for the whole season, it could be challenging for next year. … Everybody’s in a state of flux right now.”
In Keene, The Colonial Theatre this past week unveiled a website (https://thecolonial.org/events/category/film/virtual-screening-room) with curated first-run films available for viewing online. Part of the cost of the rental fee will go directly to The Colonial, helping to support the theater.
While Keene’s Colonial and many movie theaters, including drive-ins, are closed until further notice, in Jaffrey the Park Theatre has launched an online effort to keep audiences engaged. Construction of The Park Theatre, which took grassroots organizers about 10 years to raise enough funds for, is nearing its planned mid-2020 opening. Last month, the theater announced in a news release that it would be producing a live-streamed program as well as launching a website dedicated to streamed-movie recommendations, “to help people confined at home be entertained and informed.”
The twice-weekly Monadnock Tonight! is a 30-minute program launched March 24 and hosted by Steve Jackson, CEO and managing director of The Park Theatre. It has featured guests such as classical guitarist Ted Mann and pianist Virginia Eskin. The show also includes interviews with health officials, state and local government representatives. It airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m., is broadcast live on Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope, Twitter, and Vimeo. The theater has also introduced ParkPixFlix, a curated website with the Park Theatre’s picks of films of all genres that are available for free online. (https://theparktheatre.org)
“There will be a great deal of time spent at home. We felt The Park Theatre could add something positive to the lives of our communities during this unsettling period,” Jackson said in a news release. “These programs will be produced by and produced for the Monadnock Region.
“We can’t wait to unwrap the new Park Theatre to the public later this year,” Jackson said. “Until then, we are going to bring The Park Theatre to the people.”