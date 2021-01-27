As New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, local health officials are providing more information to people in the Phase 1B group about what to expect once it’s their turn to receive the shot.
Vaccination sites have been set up across New Hampshire, with Keene's at 110 Krif Road (follow the signs to the end of the road). The site is a drive-thru style.
Drive-thru details
Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, said the past month of vaccinating first responders and front-line health care workers has helped turn the Keene site into a "well-oiled machine" for this new round of residents.
"There is nothing, operationally, that we could be doing better," she said. "We are getting the most amount of shots in arms as we can."
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network — one of 13 public health networks statewide and covering Cheshire County and a handful of communities in western Hillsborough County — is spearheading the vaccine rollout in the region.
When people arrive for their appointment, Zahn said they will be greeted in their vehicles by a site volunteer and checked in. Proof of identification, such as a driver's license or payroll stub, is required, she added.
The network is working to secure transportation for people without vehicles or who are unable to drive, according to Zahn, with more details to come soon.
A pre-vaccination questionnaire will also need to be filled out, Zahn said, and will be sent to the person's email 12 hours prior to their arrival at the appointment. However, for anyone who does not complete it before arriving, the site has a tablet for them to do so.
From there, people will wait for their vaccinator to come to their vehicle for the immunization. Vaccinators include medical professionals and members of the N.H. National Guard, who Zahn said have vaccination training.
Masks will be worn by both parties for the entirety of the vaccination process, Zahn said, and those without masks will be provided one.
About six vaccinators are on-site when it's open — the days vary depending on the National Guard's availability — along with about 80 vaccines. Zahn added the network is "prepared to scale up" its number of vaccinators and other site volunteers if the state secures more vaccines for them to administer.
After the vaccination is complete, people will pull into a parking spot for about 15 minutes to make sure they show no adverse side effects from the shot.
"We ask that you put your flashers on so that indicates to us that you've already been vaccinated, and then we ask you to honk your horn if you feel anything unlike yourself," said Zahn, who is also the director of community strategic partnerships and the Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Both authorized COVID-19 vaccines — one by Pfizer-BioNTech, the other by Moderna — show about a 95 percent efficacy rate, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever, the FDA says.
A site volunteer will check on you after the 15 minutes, and if no severe symptoms present themselves, you are then free to go.
No shots wasted
To book your second appointment (or to cancel or reschedule your first) Zahn said you can log back on to the state's registration site or call 2-1-1 as soon as you get home from the first shot.
It's likely your appointment will be booked pretty far out if scheduling your second shot this week, she added, but more appointment slots will be added in the coming weeks to shorten the timeframe between vaccinations.
Zahn said that if the site has extra vaccine doses at the end of the day, such as from canceled or rescheduled appointments, the site will not throw those doses away.
"If we open a 10-dose vial, we need to use it; we can't save it for another day," she said. "So, if we have two doses provided and we have eight left, we have a process for that."
She explained that leftover doses will either be administered to new site volunteers who have not yet been vaccinated or to others who are eligible.
"We call our local fire department, our local police department, anybody who hasn't yet had an appointment ...," she said. "We are very lucky in this region that we are by no means throwing away any doses. There are zero doses being wasted. There is a back-up plan to a back-up plan to a back-up plan to make sure each and every dose is used."
Registering
Those who fall under the state's Phase 1B, which includes residents 65 and older and those with two or more serious medical conditions, were able to register for a vaccine appointment starting last Friday.
Confirmation from a health care provider is needed for those with serious medical conditions to register now.
Cheshire Medical will provide the necessary documentation for its patients who fall under this criteria and are between the ages of 16 and 64, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
Those with online accounts for the Keene hospital at myDH.org will be emailed a link to register for the vaccine from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov, she said.
If these patients do not receive an email by the end of the week, Atwell said they should call their provider directly. If you do not already have an account, she added you should call the state's 2-1-1 hotline for guidance.
People in phase 1B who haven't yet registered for the vaccine can go online at vaccines.nh.gov or, if they have trouble with the Internet, by calling 2-1-1.
People who fall under Phase 1A — such as first responders and health care workers — can also still make an appointment if they haven't already.