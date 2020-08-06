Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheshire Medical Center’s referral hub for addiction services has recently seen a sizable increase in new patients.
The Doorway — now at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — opened in January 2019 as part of New Hampshire’s new “hub and spoke” system to link people to substance-use disorder treatment and support services in the community.
The Keene location served an average of 81 first-time clients per month between April and June. This is an increase of more than 20 percent from January to March, when the facility served an average of 67.
Meanwhile, there was a 5 percent decrease in patients across the state’s 10 Doorway locations from the first quarter of 2020 to the second, according to the latest data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Reasons for this range from differences in how the Doorways have operated during the pandemic to the likelihood that more people need help, according to Keene Doorway’s Executive Director Nelson Hayden.
Unlike some other Doorways, Keene’s has continued to offer in-person services throughout the pandemic.
Some other state locations shifted entirely to telehealth to limit COVID-19 exposure or did not admit new patients as they reassessed their delivery process.
Hayden said that though telehealth consultations are available, Keene’s Doorway opted to keep its doors open because staff felt the Monadnock Region would be best served with face-to-face meetings when possible.
Those who come to The Doorway are screened at the entrance to make sure they aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Staff are also screened and employees and patients are given surgical masks to wear inside the offices.
Whether the service the patient is referred to is online or in-person depends on priority level.
Lower levels of care, such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings, have switched to video or phone conferences, he said. But higher levels of care, like inpatient treatment, are still available at most facilities in the Monadnock Region if needed.
Hayden said the fact that alcohol sales are up 27 percent nationwide between March and June hints at another possible reason for the increase in patients, though this isn’t unique to Keene.
“It would follow that other substance use is also up by that proportion,” he said.
A rise in substance misuse has been a concern since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with mental health providers and recovery professionals saying they’re worried COVID-19-related social distancing might lead to relapses and overdoses.
People with substance-use disorders also tend to isolate, Hayden explained, and recovery involves making connections. But with people encouraged to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hayden said, substance misuse is likely spiking.
“Isolation is the enemy of recovery,” he said in an email, “and [that’s] exactly what COVID-19 has brought the Monadnock Community, the State of New Hampshire and the nation as a whole.”
For help, Cheshire County residents can visit The Doorway at 24 Railroad St. in Keene Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or seek support through the state’s 24/7 hotline at 211.