Under the current version of Keene’s draft community power program, an extra $23 a month on their electricity bill would enable Keene residents or businesses to get 100 percent of their power from renewable sources.
During a public hearing Tuesday evening, community members got a look at the expected costs of participating in the proposed program at four different levels. While an extra $23 monthly over the cost of the default level is expected to get a consumer to 100 percent renewables, $10 more a month is anticipated to increase one’s renewably sourced electricity to 50 percent, according to the current draft.
The city is also proposing a basic plan, in which a consumer would not get any additional energy from renewable sources while seeing an expected savings of about $3 per month. But the default plan — which everyone who currently uses Eversource as a supplier would be enrolled in, unless opting out — would increase the amount of energy drawn from renewable sources to the extent that it allows the city to remain competitive with the utility.
A community power program is a cornerstone of the sweeping renewable-energy plan the Keene City Council passed earlier this year, which aims to see the city transition entirely to renewable sources for electricity by 2030 and for thermal and transportation energy by 2050. The program would allow the city to purchase power on behalf of residents and businesses, giving Keene more say in where the power consumed in the city comes from.
While Keene consumers who’ve chosen their own energy supplier will be able to continue purchasing electricity from them, those who use the default supplier — Eversource — would be automatically enrolled in Keene’s community power program. However, people can also opt out of the program, or they can choose to pay more for a plan that includes a higher amount of green energy.
“Not everyone in the community is the same, and has different abilities to pay, or different interests in being connected to renewable energy,” said Patrick Roche of Good Energy, a New York-based consulting firm that has been working with Keene to develop its program. “So there are going to be different options for people who might be able to afford to pay more ....”
Under a community power program, Eversource would continue both to deliver power and serve as the billing agent. This means that, even if buying power from the city, a customer’s bill would still come from Eversource, and the power would still be supplied via Eversource’s infrastructure.
Roche said he expects that Keene’s plan will be approved by the City Council and also the N.H. Public Utilities Commission by the fall, with the hope of the city going out to bid on a power supply by the end of 2021 or early 2022. He said the timeline for implementing the program was delayed due to N.H. House Bill 315, which seeks to amend the 2019 state law governing these programs.
Roche called the bill — currently under review by the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee — “really restrictive” and said it would have made it difficult for Keene to implement the program as currently designed. But he said it appears a proposed amendment that fixes some of the concerns will move forward.
“I’m happy to say that the city, as well as our consulting team, worked with the sponsor of the bill and some other stakeholders to kind of hash out a compromise amendment to it that would satisfy all parties,” he said. “That, right now, looks to be on track for passage; it could become law at some point in the summer. And if it does, it will really enable Keene to launch its plan as originally envisioned.”
While many of the city’s concerns with HB 315 have been addressed in the amendment — such as the original bill’s limits on when tax dollars can be used on these programs and how much access the city would have to the utility’s customer data — the legislation would still increase the regulatory burden, Roche said. The bill, as amended, would still require community power programs to receive approval from the Public Utilities Commission, though that body would have to act within 60 days of receiving a plan for review.
Community members who participated in Tuesday night’s hearing, held via Zoom, expressed support for Keene’s program, with several saying they’re excited to see it launch and are looking forward to getting more of their energy from renewable sources. However, one woman said that under other community power programs, the cost of getting more energy from renewable sources is cheaper.
“They do 50 percent for no additional charge, and they do 100 percent for not much more, about $10 a month rather than $23 a month,” Suzanne Butcher said. ”How do you see it comparing ... to other ways of going to renewable energy?”
Roche explained that some parts of the country have access to cheaper renewable power than others, but one goal of Keene’s program is to focus on local sources.
Following this and previous hearings, Keene’s Community Power Committee — a group of community members appointed by Mayor George Hansel in June — will consider the input and determine whether it should be applied to the draft plan. Roche said he’s hoping to have the final version of the proposal presented to the City Council sometime in April.
More information on the proposed community power program and future public information sessions is available at keenecommunitypower.com.