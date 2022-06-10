We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A veteran Community Kitchen employee is set to become the Keene-based nonprofit’s new executive director, the organization announced Thursday.
The group has hired Sarah Harpster, The Community Kitchen’s hunger solutions advocacy coordinator, to take over for Phoebe Bray, who announced this spring that she plans to retire at the end of July. Harpster begins the role Monday, and will spend the next month-and-a-half working with Bray on the transition.
“I‘m excited to have been selected to lead The Community Kitchen through its next phase,” Harpster said in a news release from the nonprofit. “I look forward to continuing the great work Phoebe has done and positioning The Community Kitchen for its work well into the future.”
The 48-year-old Keene resident joined the Community Kitchen in 2013 as its gleaning coordinator, overseeing a program that partners with local farmers to bring more than 400,000 pounds of fresh produce into the kitchen’s pantry and hot meals program.
The Community Kitchen — which offers a food pantry, hot meals and take-home food boxes to Monadnock Region residents of low income — has provided more than 11 million meals since its founding in 1983. In addition to its 37 Mechanic St. facility, The Community Kitchen, which has about 14 employees, is also launching a mobile food pantry this summer.
“The Community Kitchen has been the touchstone of my personal and professional evolution for the last nine years,” Harpster said. “I have been inspired every day by my coworkers, our volunteers, board members, guests, donors, and community collaborators. I’m so proud to be part of an organization that lives in the heart of our community and makes it a better place.”
Bray, the outgoing director, joined The Community Kitchen a decade ago, and undertook a wide range of initiatives, including a pair of major renovations, the installation of 150 solar panels on the facility’s roof and the launch of the gleaning program. She also led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, when The Community Kitchen shifted to take-out meals and limited-contact food distribution.
“Working at the Community Kitchen for the past 10 and a half years has been a privilege and a pleasure,” Bray said in the release. “... The staff at the Kitchen are an amazing group of people who achieve so much on a weekly basis, and I’m confident Sarah can lead the organization through the next decade and beyond.”