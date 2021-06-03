The Colonial Performing Arts Center has broadened a capital campaign to support its ongoing expansion project, which entered a new phase earlier this year with work beginning on the historic Keene theater’s main building.
The $12.5 million project includes the creation of Showroom — a new performance venue downtown — and improvements to the Main Street theater, such as installing new rigging and staging equipment, adding an artist green room and expanding the lobby.
Of that budget, 70 percent has already been raised via private donations from local residents, foundations and businesses, according to a news release from The Colonial. The new fundraising push will solicit contributions from the general public as part of that campaign, spokeswoman Martha Haas said.
Executive Director Alec Doyle said Wednesday that The Colonial has upped its fundraising goal from its initial target of $11 million to cover additional expenses, largely due to the rising cost of building materials.
“So far, the people we’ve spoken with have blessed us with a tremendous amount of support,” he said in a prepared statement. “... [Now] we have an opportunity to help set the stage together — not only for the future of arts and culture in our region, but also for a strong and vibrant local economy.”
The expansion project was initially to be done in two distinct phases. That timeline was condensed into a single project last summer to minimize financial losses, however, since the venue would have been open only at partial capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doyle said at the time.
The Colonial announced in March that it had completed the project’s first phase with the construction of Showroom, a brand-new performance space at 20 Commercial St. meant for smaller acts. Showroom can accommodate about 150 people seated or nearly 300 standing.
Renovations of the main theater, which opened in 1924 and seats 888, began that month and will also include moving the building’s rear wall back 15 feet, expanding the stage and adding new dressing rooms, among other backstage improvements.
Construction is scheduled to wrap up by early next year, according to Doyle.
“We hope and expect that there will be live performances in our beautifully renovated main theatre beginning in the first quarter of 2022,” he said.