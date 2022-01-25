NORTH SWANZEY — With the region’s biting wind and icy sidewalks it may be hard to think ahead to summer days on the fairgrounds, but organizers of the Cheshire Fair have already begun planning, and are seeking community input.
The board is soliciting ideas from the community for a snappy, 10-words-or-less phrase that will be printed on letterheads, banners, and included in advertising materials for the fair, according to Elaine Moore, who serves on the fair's board of directors. This is the first time the organizers are seeking a theme for the annual celebration of agriculture, which is scheduled for Aug. 4-7 at the fairgrounds on Monadnock Highway (Route 12) in North Swanzey.
The board decided to run the contest as a new way to develop community connections, according to Moore, a Westmoreland resident.
“We want the public to know we’re here and we’re working hard to bring them the best possible fair,” she said.
The fair has been a community staple for more than eight decades, growing over the years to include features such as rides, games, live music and a demolition derby. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020, and last years' organizers chose to host Cheshire Ag Days, a scaled down version of the fair that primarily focused on farming and didn't include a midway.
For 2022's iteration of the event, the board of directors is planning to reestablish the Cheshire Fair as it was — rides and all — and wants the community's help to establish a theme. The phrase should be agriculture-related, but Moore said people should get creative and think about agriculture beyond just working the land.
“A lot of people don't understand that agriculture can be more than just farming,” Moore said. “Agriculture is forests, planting, having cows, taking care of sheep — the whole thing. Conservation is also agriculture.”
Monadnock Region residents can submit their ideas to info@cheshirefair.org or mail them to 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey, 03446 by March 14.
The Cheshire Fair, a nonprofit, is accepting donations for this year's fair, which can be mailed to the same address. People who donate can decide which aspect of the fair their money is put toward, including the barns, arena, or ground maintenance.
The person who submits the winning theme idea — which will be selected by the board of directors —will receive a pair of admission passes and wristbands for midway rides, Moore said.
“It’s been kind of slow the last few years and we’re trying to pick it up to the fun time it used to be,” Moore said.
Moore added that she’s been attending the fair since she was a kid, and remembers when the baking contests were so popular, there weren’t enough cases to display all the goodies. But in recent years, participation in the contests have declined, she said, and she’s cooking up ways to recruit more home bakers.
In 2022, the board of directors is hoping to restore the fair to its former glory, which could include new rides on the midway or bigger prizes for the county's best bakers.
“We’re working hard at it,” Moore said. “We’re dedicated to this.”