During the first week of May, you may have received an out-of-office message from me.
I was in Sundance, Utah, attending the Solutions Journalism Summit. The two-and-a-half-day “unconference” is the Solution Journalism Network‘s annual gathering of roughly 70 journalists from around the world. The summit explores how journalists can do more than cover a story and uncover resolutions to social problems facing communities.
This is one of the only opportunities to dig into the nitty-gritty of how to do this type of journalism, which is the basis of the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab.
And rather than being a standard conference format — cue the memory of an expert lecturing you with a Powerpoint presentation — the group of attendees took the reins. We were divided into several breakout sessions throughout the days, and all of us discussed how to tackle the issues we were coming up against in our reporting or editing.
The topics of the groups I attended ranged from how to better utilize data in articles and use my life experience as a “super power” in my reporting to how to battle feelings of burnout that most everyone in the industry is feeling.
I’m still reeling from the insight I was able to take in and the connections I made with journalists and editors across the globe.
And as I work to unpack it all, I thought there was no better way to do that than to hopefully give you a sense of what to expect of me because of it.
Don’t worry, I won’t get too bogged down on all of the inside baseball here. But one thing that really stuck out to me, that I think you will all value, was the idea of “asset framing” in stories. I had never heard this term before the summit, but it’s something that I think all journalists should take into consideration.
We’ve all read (or in my case, written) the news story with the sad, dramatic beginning. Reporters want to hook their audience to get them to keep reading, so we’ll often start an article with the hardships the subject has been through.
But as journalists, we prime the public mind on what to see, feel and do. When we lead with tragedy, we are adding to preconceived notions or biases about certain populations, especially when it involves minority groups.
And as people, we are prone to disregard facts that don’t fit into our narratives. Leading with someone’s deficits makes it difficult for a reader to see their assets.
So by using asset framing, you introduce the person by their assets and aspirations rather than what’s wrong with them. This will then help paint a fuller picture and humanize them, with a hope of squashing — not adding to — any biases the reader may already have.
And good storytelling is good storytelling. We can still hook the reader while fairly portraying the people we write about.
Once you’ve done this, you can then start talking about how they got there. The issues they dealt with, the struggles they faced.
When I learned this, I wanted to immediately rewrite virtually every story I’d ever done. Some of the articles work under the asset framing model, but a vast majority I wrote unknowingly in a degrading format.
My goal from here on is to stop doing this, so here I am writing it for you all to see to hold myself accountable.
Aside from that, I also wanted to share a few key takeaways I learned at the summit that I think can be applied to anyone dealing with feelings of imposter syndrome, burnout or self-doubt (like me, every hour of every day):
-If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will. No matter how crazy that idea may seem, it’s probably a great one every time. Believe in it.
-Create short-term goals to set yourself up for bigger things. What can you do this month to improve yourself, personally and professionally?
-When insecurities overwhelm you, just remember: Nobody knows anything.
-Get. A. Therapist.
If any of you want to know more about what I learned, feel free to reach out to me directly. Here’s hoping you all see a difference in my work because of it.