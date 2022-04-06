So, you want to go to therapy. Where do you start?
When I decided to find a therapist, I got lucky.
I went onto Psychology Today’s website, where there is a search directory of behavioral health professionals in your area, selected the issues I wanted to work through, my preference on a therapist and my zip code.
After a few minutes of digging, I found someone who I thought would be a good fit. And now, almost a year later, I am still with her.
This isn’t the story for most people. Usually, it’s a lot of trial and error to get a good match, jumping from person to person until you find the one that clicks. And for some, they just give up entirely, feeling bogged down by the process.
Others just never reach out for help at all, worried about the ongoing stigma surrounding getting mental help.
So this week, I thought it would be helpful to break down how to find help.
The first step is to identify your needs and what you want from a therapist. You can take an online mental health screening test at mhascreening.org to get an idea of how severe your symptoms are, which will also help you describe what you’re dealing with when researching mental health professionals.
If you are having a mental health crisis — meaning that you are thinking of hurting yourself or others — you need to access care immediately.
Monadnock Family Services in Keene offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. New Hampshire also offers a similar service at 833-710-6477 or through its hotline at 9-8-8. You can also text “MHA” to 741-741 for a confidential crisis text service run by Mental Health America (MHA), a national nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness.
If you aren’t having an emergency but still wish to seek help, the next step is to find a provider. This can be done several ways, depending on your health insurance, according to MHA.
The first option is the one I chose: a website with a therapist search engine. Psychology Today is one of the most popular, but there are also directories on the GoodTherapy and American Psychological Association websites. You can fill in your preferences and insurance information and leaf through all the possible options.
If you have private insurance, you can also reach out to your primary-care provider for a referral to a mental health specialist (or to prescribe medication, if needed, in the meantime) or you can look at your insurance company’s website to see which providers in your area are within your network.
For those on Medicaid or Medicare, a list of providers who accept those insurances is listed on medicaid.gov or medicare.gov.
If you are uninsured, ask area therapists about their sliding-scale payment option (more information on that can be found at mhanational.org/finding-therapy). Group therapy or peer support is another option, since it’s usually much cheaper.
Locally, Maps Counseling Services in Keene has clinical residents — clinicians working toward their license — who primarily work with those on Medicaid, and graduate students who are able to provide services to those who are uninsured, according to Executive Director Bethann Clauss.
There are also online tools that people can utilize, such as Talkspace or Betterhelp. Both sites match you with a licensed therapist who can work with you virtually. For some, teletherapy is a more convenient option, and often can be more affordable than in-person therapy.
Whatever option you choose, it’s important to persevere until you find what works well for you. Mental health specialists agree that the best match is a counselor you feel comfortable with, who “gets” where you’re coming from and can help you work through it, more than any particular therapy technique.
In the end, we all need to feel understood and validated when we’re going through tough, confusing times!