We’ve all had forgetful moments. You spaced picking up that item from the grocery store or blanked on what you did during the weekend.
But how do you know if these instances of memory loss are part of a bigger problem?
I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently, as I have been working on a story this month on dementia in Cheshire County (which is hitting newsstands Saturday).
I talked last week about this with Melissa Grenier, regional manager for New Hampshire within the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The most important thing is to … not ignore it,” she said.
The association has compiled 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Of those, the most common — unsurprisingly — is memory loss. However, it isn’t those one-off instances; attention should be paid when these recall gaps start to disrupt daily life, such as forgetting important dates or asking the same question repeatedly, according to Grenier.
“There’s a difference between if I forgot one piece of a vacation I just went on versus [if] I went on vacation at all,” Grenier said.
Having trouble solving problems is another red flag. This could be often forgetting major ingredients in a recipe or having a hard time handling a budget or bills.
Other signs are changes in verbal and written communication – forgotten words and, over time, a shrinking vocabulary. And, in later stages of the disease, sufferers might not remember a loved one’s name.
These signs are not restrictive to a certain age group, Grenier stressed. People in their 30s have been diagnosed with dementia.
If any of these signs are noticed, she said, head to one’s primary-care provider to rule out any other health issues that can present similar symptoms, like depression, vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems.
Too often, Grenier hears of people waiting too long to get help.
“Go see your doctor if you’re not feeling well cognitively, mentally, physically,” Grenier said. “If I had a lesion on my arm, I’m not going to say ‘Oh, it’s because I’m 73.’ I’m going to run to the doctor’s.”
If diagnosed with dementia, Grenier advises that the person’s loved ones learn as much as they can about the disease’s progression and what to expect in the days ahead. By doing this, she said, you can know a loved one’s current needs and anticipate future demands.
The Alzheimer’s Association is also a resource for folks in these situations.
“There’s no cure for the disease … but we can help you and your loved one with memory loss live the best quality of life they possibly can,” she said.
For more information, visit alz.org or call the association’s 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
