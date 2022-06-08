In my latest story for the Health Lab, I dove into the alarmingly high rates of Alzheimer’s and dementia in Cheshire County. It all started with a simple question: Why?
This is often how story ideas start, just by being curious. And just as often, reporting takes you places you never even considered in the beginning. This story was no exception.
So for this week’s newsletter, I thought it would be helpful to unpack my reporting process for the past month to show you all the steps it took to get that final product.
Knowing that the causes of Alzheimer’s and dementia aren’t clear. I wasn’t expecting to find a concrete answer as to why our pocket of New Hampshire has the highest rates of the disease in the state for residents over 65. But still I tried, starting with an interview with the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Unsurprisingly, they weren’t sure either, and it was back to the drawing board. If I can’t answer why it’s happening, what can I answer for readers?
Being a health reporter in rural areas for years, I knew that a lack of resources is often a hurdle. That isn’t something people would be shocked to hear. But, I wondered if there were any local efforts to help these folks despite these obstacles.
Area adult day centers told me of new programming they had implemented, given the demand, specifically for clients with dementia. That was about it for local efforts. What about other places? Are they doing this better?
I reached out to the fellow journalists I met at the Solutions Journalism Summit I attended last month for advice, and one of them told me about dementia-friendly communities. The initiative started in Minnesota in 2011, and these places can now be found in towns, counties and states nationwide.
The aim in these towns is to improve the quality of life for residents with dementia through a multi-sectored approach of increased awareness of the disease, new initiatives aimed at inclusion and revised policies to better help them. I spoke with experts on dementia-friendly communities, who told me that any area, regardless of resources and population size, can become one.
Hopefully, by presenting that idea to the public, local leaders may want to implement one in Cheshire County. That is the goal of solutions journalism after all — to find solutions elsewhere that could be replicated at home.
Once I had learned of these potential solutions, I still had one more step to complete.
For virtually any story, the best way to tell it is through human experiences. How do people feel going through this?
So I moved on to people in the Monadnock Region who were caring for folks with memory loss. They told me of their hardships with caregiving and the struggles of watching their loved ones battle dementia.
Some of them had success with local services, but a majority alerted me that — even though the service may exist locally — it doesn’t mean they can afford it. I hope that, through the information I was able to find, some changes can happen to give these residents with memory loss a better reality and some help to their caregivers.
That’s all you as a reporter can ever wish for with any article, that it has an impact.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.