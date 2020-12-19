The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough will celebrate its eighth year of recognizing up-and-coming young professionals from the region with a special edition of the magazine and an online event in March.
In partnership with the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN) and The Keene Sentinel, The Business Journal is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Trendsetters Awards, which are given annually to a select group, under age 40, who are making a positive difference in their workplace or community.
In 2020, 12 young professionals were recognized, bringing the total to 103 the number of winners honored since 2014.
Terrence Williams, president at The Sentinel, said The Business Journal and KYPN are asking area residents, businesses, nonprofit companies, educational institutions and government to nominate young professionals for the awards. A panel consisting mostly of Trendsetter Award winners will do the judging in January. A livestreamed event honoring the winners is scheduled for March 25.
Nominators can fill out an online form at www.sentinelsource.com/trendsetter/. They will be asked to include the nominee’s name, age, position or title, place of work, town of residence and the nominee’s contact information, including email, phone and address. The nominations should explain the person’s contributions and value to their workplace and their efforts on behalf of their community. Judges put an emphasis on those who excel in both arenas, Williams said.
If a nominator prefers to send a letter of nomination, they can do so by addressing it to Williams at The Keene Sentinel, 60 West St., Keene, NH 03431.
The deadline for nominations is midnight Jan. 11, 2021. Nominees must be under age 40 on March 31, 2021.
“2020 was a year of incredible challenges and a year when young people really rose up to help their families, their places of work and their communities,” Williams said. “Honoring the work of young workers at a time of a pandemic seems particularly important in these times.
“Each year we learn again and again about the many valuable contributions young people are making to this region,” he added.
Williams said The Business Journal started the awards to draw attention to the value of young professionals to this region and the need to attract and retain them.
“These awards are just a small part of paying tribute to the value of young professionals and employees,” Williams said. “It’s our hope that the Trendsetter Awards give us a chance to highlight the importance of young workers deciding on the Monadnock Region as a place to lay down roots.”
All subscribers to The Sentinel and all who receive The Business Journal will receive the special issue. Further, about 1,000 additional copies will be dropped at key locations in the region.
Any questions can be directed to Williams, either via email at twilliams@keenesentinel.com or by calling 283-0703.