The Hannaford in Keene got an unusual delivery Thursday afternoon — boxes and boxes of shoes.
It was part of an initiative by David Kilgore, a runner with ties to Keene, to donate comfortable running shoes to essential workers who are on their feet all day, serving people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve already donated about 1,200 pairs to hospital workers in New York City. It’s been pretty rad,” Kilgore said, standing near a black van parked in front of the store. “And now some of the frontline workers here in Keene, which is pretty awesome too. Such an awesome community.”
Shoeboxes were stacked inside the van and on the pavement. Store employees in red polos and face masks searched for their sizes, aided by Kilgore and Keene police Officer Kyle Macie.
“To deck out this whole staff at this store, at Hannaford’s, would be amazing,” Kilgore said. “I have like a few hundred pairs in my van today.”
Kilgore, 28, an employee and sponsored athlete with the shoe company On, lives in New York City. He spent about eight months in Keene a few years ago, during which he won the 2017 Clarence DeMar Marathon and the Pisgah Mountain Trail Races 50K in Chesterfield. His girlfriend, Molly Metivier, is also from the area, and he said he’s been up here waiting out the pandemic.
In late March, with the outbreak raging, he ran 100 miles in his hometown of Palm Bay, Fla., to raise money for new, comfortable shoes for medical personnel in New York. It had the added benefit of helping running stores in New York that were losing business due to COVID-19: The donations bought gift cards from those stores, which he then gave to the health care workers.
The project had raised more than $16,800 as of Thursday through the website GoFundMe.
Kilgore said On donated additional shoes. The ones he handed out Thursday all came from the company.
Macie said Kilgore approached the Keene Police Department about donating the shoes to officers. Macie and some of his colleagues said they didn’t need any, but thought of grocery workers who are on their feet all day. He called Hannaford, and the company was on board, Macie said.
The van drew a steady stream of employees. Natalie Ford of Alstead sat on the pavement, trying on a pair. She started working at Hannaford a month or two ago, after being laid off from another job.
“I think this is pretty spectacular,” she said from behind a clear face shield.
She wore the shoes back into the store.
In announcing his Florida 100-miler, Kilgore said he wanted a new challenge after the races he planned to compete in were canceled. The following month, he was one of more than 400 participants in a "virtual 5K" hosted by Ted's Shoe & Sport and Tri-State Racing, which raised more than $20,000 for Keene-area businesses. (He won, with a time of 16:20.)
While in Keene, Kilgore has been running on local trails, including at Goose Pond, Surry Mountain and Mount Monadnock.
In lieu of racing this season, he said he hopes to tackle some “fastest known times” — speed records, often on longer trails. A local one he’s eyeing is the 48-mile Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway. (The current record seems to be 9 hours, 18 minutes, 43 seconds, set by Adam Wilcox in 2013.)
In the meantime, Kilgore said, he’s been glad to channel his passion for running into helping others during the pandemic.
“Using something that I love and care about to spread love and joy to other people is like the best thing in the world,” he said.