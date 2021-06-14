Name the state flower.
Name the state bird.
Name the state spider.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law on Friday designating the daring jumping spider the official spider of New Hampshire. He signed the bill at Hollis Primary School surrounded by excited students, who were responsible for introducing it.
The bill, HB 318, was sponsored by state Rep. Kat McGhee, a Democrat from Hollis, on behalf of 3rd-grade students at the Hillsborough County school and their environmental science teacher, Tara Happy.
“As the sponsor of the Daring Jumping Spider bill, I can only say thanks to HPS Team Spider and their awesome Environmental Science teacher, Mrs. Happy, for asking me to [shepherd] this bill through the process,” McGhee wrote on her Facebook page Friday. “Glad we got the Governor to your outdoor classroom for the bill signing today.”
So, along with a host of other official symbols of the Granite State, the daring spider now joins the lilac as the state flower and the purple finch as the state bird. (Thanks to a 2006 lobbying effort by 3rd- and 4th-graders at Wells Memorial School in Harrisville, the pumpkin is the state fruit.)
The daring jumping spider (Phidippus audax), also known as the bold jumping spider, has powerful hind legs, which propel the spider into a leap, according to the University of Michigan’s BioKIDS website. This — along with keen eyesight — helps these spiders catch their prey (smaller insects and other spiders) which they hunt alone during the day.
Measuring from a quarter of an inch to a half inch, the arachnids are black and hairy with white markings, including a triangle on the abdomen. Other markings can be orange or yellow. Their jaws are iridescent green. The spider is venomous, but the bite isn’t dangerous to humans.
Daring jumping spiders can be found throughout the U.S., except in the southwest, according to BioKIDS. Their natural habitat includes grasslands, prairies and open woodlands, but they can also be found in backyards and gardens.