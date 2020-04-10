Easter is quickly approaching, and the weather forecast has been steadily improving.
Every day, someone is probably lighting a grill for the first time this year, flowers are starting to bloom, and heavy snowstorms are becoming a distant memory.
In a normal year, many local families with young children would be looking forward to collecting pastel-colored eggs put out by the Keene Parks and Recreation Department this weekend.
But 2020 is anything but normal.
And with COVID-19 putting the kibosh on large gatherings, the traditional festivities required some improvisation.
On Saturday, the parks and rec department will host a virtual Easter egg hunt, beginning late morning.
According to Brianne Rafford-Varley, the city’s recreation programmer, staff went to local playgrounds before they were officially closed, hid a random number of eggs at each location and took photos. Seven photos in total will be posted to Facebook throughout the day. Kids will then have to zoom in on the photos to start “hunting.”
Hunters will be asked a variety of questions like, “How many eggs are in this photo?” and “How many blue eggs do you see?” The first picture will go up at 10 a.m. and according to Rafford-Varley, kids will have to pay attention and be ready for when the next images go up.
Similar to other years, participants can still be on the lookout for a special golden egg. Whoever finds this egg first and proves it with a screenshot will be sent an Easter-themed prize.
As the world contends with COVID-19, Easter egg-hunt alternatives are popping up far and wide.
The Tuftonboro Parks and Recreation Department hosted a “Drive-By Easter Egg Hunt” all week, in which families were invited to get in their vehicles and follow clues to 10 Easter cutouts stashed around town. Participants who submitted photos of their findings (or otherwise specified the cutouts’ locations) by Friday would be entered into a raffle.
In Texas, the Tate Springs Baptist Church teamed up with the National Esports Association to design an Easter egg hunt via the multiplayer video game Minecraft, which will be accessible Sunday nationwide.
And in the United Kingdom, the Exeter Cathedral’s virtual hunt is already online.
According to Andrew Bohannon, Keene’s director of parks, recreation and facilities, the city’s annual hunt is one of the department’s longest-running events. It was started sometime in the 1980s by Bob Wilber, Keene’s former longtime program director, who died last August.
But the virtual hunt isn’t all the parks and rec department has up its sleeve.
Staff also spent the past week putting together 75 Easter-egg-hunt-at-home kits filled with eggs, prizes and coloring sheets — all of which would have been used in the public hunt at the Recreation Center. With the help of the Keene Police Department, the kits were being delivered to local families this week.
“Times are not ideal, but I am so proud to be a part of this community,” Rafford-Varley said. “It is a special place, and that is very evident right now.”