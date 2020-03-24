The impact of the coronavirus on our community is difficult to quantify or comprehend. We, at The Keene Sentinel, like you, our readers and advertisers, are struggling to find our footing while staying true to our mission of providing important local news and information to this region.
From time to time, during this crisis, we want to update you on changes we are making to provide news coverage on the health and welfare of this area, and to keep you apprised of changes we make at this company or with this newspaper.
First, you may have noticed that our news coverage is almost all about the virus and the resulting impacts on the regional community and the local and national economies. A review of the last three issues of The Sentinel’s print edition reveal the depth of this coverage of the coronavirus. Friday, March 20 — 18 stories or columns on the virus and its impacts; Saturday, March 21 — 35 stories or columns on COVID-19; Monday, March 23 — 14 stories or columns on the outbreak. And we are making all our coronavirus coverage, including ongoing updates as they happen, fully available for free on SentinelSource.com.
In addition, we are publishing a local listing of what’s open and closed as a free service to the local business community. If you know of information we don’t have, please email us at webmaster@keenesentinel.com so that we can keep this directory as useful as possible.
We are doing most of our work with a staff that is working largely from home. We still print a paper, so we have small press and mailroom crews here each day, and we have a handful of customer service, technical and administrative people still coming in, although, in many cases, for only a few hours at a time. As a result, the weekday hours of our front desk are now 8 a.m. to noon, though we remain as fully reachable by phone as before. Our print shop, through which we provide copying, printing and publishing services is open, but we recommend you call ahead at 603-352-1234, extension 1501. Like all of you, we are attempting to find a work equilibrium, ensure a safe workplace and a healthy staff while feeling greatly out of balance.
We’ve made some adjustments to the look of our paper to allow deep coverage of this crisis and to adjust to significant drops in advertising. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, our paper will be typically two sections of 12 pages, with the front section including a one-page sports section (athletics have just about ceased locally and nationally) and Magazine leading the second section. On Thursdays and Fridays, we are printing three sections, typically 14 pages total, with the first section news and opinion, the second section sports and news, and the third Magazine, classifieds, comics and advice columns. On the weekend, we’ve cut the sports section by two pages, but all other sections remain as before. At this point, we plan no additional changes to the look of the paper or the frequency we publish, but we’ll alert you in the event of any.
If you are a subscriber, we thank you for subscribing to The Sentinel; your subscription is allowing our journalists to keep you informed and to present to you, through experts, the best advice on staying healthy and keeping your families safe. If you're not a local subscriber and would like to support our journalism, you can subscribe here. We wish you well.