Scammers impersonating the N.H. Department of Transportation have contacted multiple people in the state by text message, asking them to submit personal information, NHDOT has warned.
The agency announced in a news release Saturday that as part of the scam, some Granite Staters were asked to click a link and enter their information for a fraudulent “Driver’s License Waiver Validation.”
In one instance, residents reported getting a text message from scammers that claimed NHDOT was introducing an “ID. me Validator,” according to the news release. The message encouraged recipients to enter information from their driver’s license in order to receive a “face verification” for the fraudulent waiver validation.
NHDOT does not send unsolicited text messages, the agency announced in the release. Any unsolicited text message that claims to be from NHDOT is a scam.
To avoid falling victim to text-message scams, residents are encouraged to not reply to unsolicited messages from people they don’t know, to avoid clicking links in those messages, and to refrain from providing money or personal information over the phone or via email to people they don’t know, according to the NHDOT news release.
Anyone with questions about a text message that appears to be from NHDOT should call the N.H. Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or 271-3641.
— Caleb Symons