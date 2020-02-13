A Texas man arrested in Brattleboro in 2018 after a string of robberies in Vermont was sentenced Tuesday to six years and three months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in that state.
Mark Triolo, 47, pleaded guilty to three robbery-related charges in January 2019.
Prosecutors have alleged Triolo’s “crime spree” began in Texas and took him to Kansas and upstate New York before ending in Brattleboro. In Vermont, Triolo pleaded guilty to robbing the Small City Market in Vergennes on May 1, then Allen Brothers market in Westminster and the Sunoco station in Weathersfield on May 4.
The night of May 4, Triolo fled from Brattleboro police officers before they tracked him down on Black Mountain Road, according to an FBI affidavit. Local and state officers commanded him to stop and show his hands, and when he did not, they fired, wounding him. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office later determined the shooting was justified.
At the time, Triolo was on parole after serving 17 years in prison in Texas “for crimes similar to those which he committed in Vermont,” according to Tuesday’s news release.