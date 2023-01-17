Results from December testing found that 31 water fixtures at Rindge Memorial School tested higher than the state’s allowance of 5 parts per billion, resulting in signs being posted that tell students and staff not to use them for drinking or food preparation.
In a letter to district parents and guardians Wednesday, Superintendent Reuben Duncan wrote that lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause adverse health effects if it is inhaled or swallowed, and that “because lead is tasteless, odorless and colorless in drinking water, testing is the only way to learn whether lead is present.”
John LeClair, the facilities director for the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, explained that the testing was the second round in the state’s “Get the Lead Out” drinking water program, which requires school districts to test for lead in drinking water three times before June 30, 2024. The first round of testing was during the 2018-2019 school year.
Of the 61 outlets tested — including drinking fountains, classroom faucets and sinks — 31 had readings above 5 ppb. However, LeClair said the positive tests were all sinks in classrooms and closets, as none of the drinking fountains tested over the limit because fountains have their own filters that are swapped out on a regular basis.
“They all passed with flying colors,” LeClair said of the fountains.
Affected faucets were found in classrooms, a custodial closet, the gym, modular rooms that house the pre-K program, the kitchen and the laundry room behind the kitchen. Even though the signs say not to use water from the faucets for drinking or food preparation, LeClair said the faucets aren’t normally used for drinking. Hand-washing is still allowed.
“Washing hands is fine, because the skin doesn’t absorb lead,” he said.
One faucet, near the music room, is being disconnected.
“That was an old drinking fountain, so we’re disconnecting it and removing it,” LeClair said.
Rindge Memorial School has its own water system. LeClair said The Water Store in Rindge, who the district hired to do water testing and filtration, is investigating the water tanks and purification system.
“They’re great people,” he said. “They do a great job.”
LeClair said possible causes include something acidic getting into the water or lead in faucets and pipes. He said he expects feedback from The Water Store in a week or two.
“It’s a process of elimination,” to figure out the cause, he said.
As long as the tests are done by the deadline, the district can conduct them at any time. LeClair said they are usually done during school breaks, and the final one will probably be this December.
Information from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services about lead in drinking water can be viewed at gettheleadoutnh.org.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.