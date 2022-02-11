WINCHESTER — The selectboard listened to testimony from the police chief Thursday night on his recommendation that they fire a lieutenant who led the police department for most of last year.
By the end of a three-hour session, the board had not yet heard all the testimony regarding Chief Erik Josephson’s request to terminate Lt. James Fisher’s employment, and the hearing was continued to another night. But the dozens of people gathered in Town Hall had heard vague details of a criminal investigation involving another officer.
Josephson told the selectboard that Fisher violated various parts of Winchester’s police manual, including sections related to truthfulness and duty to obey. The selectboard initiated an independent investigation into Fisher before Josephson took the department’s helm in October, the chief said.
By unanimous vote of the board, Thursday’s hearing entered nonpublic session for about 20 minutes at the beginning of the night, to consider confidential information about third parties, despite objections from Fisher’s lawyer, Joseph Hoppock.
Josephson, Town Administrator Karey Miner and the town’s human resources director, Amy Bond, testified under oath during the public session. After the meeting adjourned, Hoppock said that Fisher had yet to share his side of the story but declined to comment further. Fisher, who led the department for several months on an interim basis after the selectboard declined to renew the contract of former Chief Mike Tollett, said he has been on the Winchester police force for 17 years.
Testimony on Thursday night swiveled around an ongoing N.H. State Police investigation into allegations of police misconduct lodged by someone referred to only as Person A against an unnamed Winchester officer, referred to as Officer X. The allegations arose while Fisher was leading the department, prompting him to recommend Officer X be placed on paid leave.
According to testimony, Person A has a family relationship to the selectboard chairman, Ben Kilanski, who recused himself from the hearing. The nature of that relationship wasn’t disclosed during Thursday’s session.
Testimony revealed few details about the allegations against Officer X, other than that they were serious.
At one point, Charles Bauer, a lawyer representing Josephson, asked Miner, “Do you believe that the allegations against Officer X by Person A, having to do with town property, on the job and the serious nature of it — was probably the most serious allegation that you have come across as town administrator?”
She answered in the affirmative.
Miner testified that Fisher had told her and the selectboard in July, when he was head of the department and requested paid leave for Officer X, that the allegations had to do with excessive force. But they do not, she said, testifying that she did not learn the true nature of the allegations until several months later.
She stated that she believed Fisher had lied to her and should have been upfront with her and the selectboard about the allegations from the start.
HR Director Bond and Miner both testified that Fisher told them contradictory statements in July related to Officer X being placed on paid leave: Bond said she had been told that the leave was not work related while Miner said she had been told that it was.
Miner and Bond said they confronted Fisher about the alleged contradiction in August and spoke with a representative from the town’s liability insurance company, Primex, about the State Police investigation into Officer X.
Bond testified that Officer X, who was placed on paid leave by the selectboard during a nonpublic session in July, currently remains on this status and has been paid more than $42,000 while on leave to date.
But Miner said that had she known the true nature of the allegations against this officer, she would not have recommended paid leave.
According to a Feb. 9 letter from Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan that was read into the record Thursday night, Fisher had been instructed in the early stages of the State Police investigation into Officer X, “that he should not disclose details of the criminal investigation.”
However, Josephson said there is a difference between disclosing investigatory details and notifying the selectboard and town administrator about allegations of police misconduct.
But Hoppock, Fisher’s attorney, said that details of an alleged crime are often part and parcel to a criminal investigation.
The selectboard cut Hoppock off at 9 p.m., part-way through his questioning of Josephson, at which point the town’s legal counsel said the board will coordinate a time to reconvene the hearing.
The Sentinel requested documents, prior to the hearing, related to the police chief’s request to fire Fisher. Miner said that due to personal information in the documents, they could not be immediately made available.
This is Josephson’s second request to fire an officer since he joined the department. Last month, the selectboard voted unanimously to fire a police sergeant at the chief’s recommendation.