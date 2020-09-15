PETERBOROUGH — Middle school students in the ConVal Regional School District began returning to in-person instruction Tuesday, but most high-schoolers in the district will continue to learn fully remotely because the tents that are supposed to be their classrooms still need to receive the proper permits.
Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a written statement Monday afternoon that students at Great Brook and South Meadow middle schools in Antrim and Peterborough, respectively, will start in-person instruction Tuesday. Freshmen in the gold cohort at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough — one of two groups of students that will alternate weeks of in-person and remote learning — will also begin coming to school Tuesday.
But, "in order to safely limit capacity while the tent space issue is resolved, our students in grades 10-12 will continue learning remotely until further notice," Saunders said in the statement.
The further delay comes after most ConVal students in seventh through 12th grades began the school year remotely last Tuesday because the tent installation process was taking longer than expected. The reopening plan for the ConVal district — which covers Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Peterborough, Sharon and Temple — calls for tents to be installed on school grounds and used as outdoor classrooms.
"Foremost in our mind throughout the COVID-19 crisis, and now as we navigate this challenge, is the safety of our students and staff," Saunders said in the statement. "That is why we have had to make some adjustments to our reopening plan to ensure everyone experiences a healthy and safe start to the school year."
Some ConVal middle and high school students have already been able to start in-person learning based on certain factors, such as whether they need Internet access or school-based services, according to a news release from the district.
The district has not provided a specific timeline for when all high school students will be able to return to in-person classes. But Saunders said Monday that the district is working every day to resolve the permitting issue with the tents, and will update families every two to three days.
"Until this issue can be resolved, we will continue to exercise flexibility and communicate regularly with students and families to make sure they have the most up-to-date information," she said. "We look forward to seeing this issue be corrected so that we can pursue our reopening plan in full, and welcome all students back to class in-person as soon as possible."