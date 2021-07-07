HINSDALE — Tenants of a six-unit apartment building in downtown Hinsdale escaped unharmed when fire broke out in a first-floor apartment at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the fire chief.
Firefighters were at 2 Main St. throughout the night, Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said at the scene Wednesday morning. He said the six residents of the building escaped without injury.
Firefighters were directing traffic Wednesday morning and monitoring the three-story Queen Anne structure, which appeared to be a total loss, Zavorotny said.
The blaze escalated to three alarms and multiple area fire departments responded to aid Hinsdale, including Chesterfield, Keene, Richmond, Swanzey, Westmoreland and Winchester, and from Vermont, Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney, Vernon and Westminster. Rescue Inc. was also on scene.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Zavorotny said.
According to town property records, the residence was built in 1900. It sits at the corner of Chesterfield Road, near the fire station on Depot Street.
The property had been on the market recently. Online real estate listings show the property sold for $205,000. According to registry of deeds records, Shadow Creek Realty bought the building in June from OVB Realty of Goffstown.