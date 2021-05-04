BRATTLEBORO — A kitchen fire Monday night left a Brattleboro apartment uninhabitable, according to the town’s fire department.
Firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a five-unit apartment building at 61 Grove St., where the occupant of a first-floor unit was on the front porch and told firefighters her kitchen was on fire, a news release from the fire department said.
Firefighters knocked down the fire and found only light smoke throughout the rest of the 2½-story building, according to the release.
The kitchen sustained moderate damage, and the other rooms in the apartment have smoke damage, making it not livable, according to the release. The building’s four other units remain habitable.
The resident of the damaged apartment was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for possible smoke inhalation, the release says.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.