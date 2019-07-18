Two more Keene residents joined the race to fill a vacant City Council seat Monday, just hours before the filing period ended.
Bradford Hutchinson and Catherine “Catt” Workman declared their candidacy for councilor-at-large, a seat with four other contenders.
The at-large seat is one of two vacancies on the council.
In an email attached to his filing, Hutchinson wrote that he first ran for the position in 1989. He also made an unsuccessful bid in early 2017 for a vacant at-large seat and another in that November’s election.
In his email, Hutchinson wrote, “as often as I’ve spoken up in various Council meetings over the years, well, they know who I am, well enough, I guess.”
He’s been telling people for months, he wrote, that he intends to run in the fall. The vacancies came as a surprise, he said, noting that he’s “less invested” in them than in November’s election.
“Mostly, I want to encourage greater citizen participation and interest,” Hutchinson wrote.
In a short biography she submitted with her filing, Workman said she moved to Cheshire County in 2009 and since then has either lived or worked in Keene. She was a case manager for Monadnock Developmental Services and Monadnock Family Services, and in 2017, started as a family service specialist with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
“These roles have given me a unique perspective of the strengths and shortcomings of the social service system in the city and state,” she wrote.
Previously, she volunteered as a big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire.
Workman wrote that she wants to be a councilor “to have an active role in continuing to ensure Keene grows and modernizes while retaining the small city feel and pace that drew me here from Boston.”
The at-large seat — which is one of five on the 15-member council — opened up after Councilor Bartlomiej K. “Bart” Sapeta resigned in June, citing an impending move outside of Keene.
The second vacancy is one of two seats in ward 4. That also happened last month, when Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down because her move to another part of the city made her ineligible for her post.
Per Keene’s city charter, the sitting councilors will vote to fill the seats with people whose terms will end after the next municipal election, when city voters will choose their successors. (The terms for these seats expire Dec. 31.)
Both positions will appear on the ballot in the city’s elections in November: for a typical two-year term for the at-large seat, and the remainder of the ward seat’s term, which will run two years from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.
The City Council will fill the seats at its Aug. 1 meeting after five-minute presentations from contenders. The ward 4 candidate will be chosen first, and the winner sworn in to then immediately join the other councilors in voting on the at-large position.
With the filing period complete, four candidates are vying for the ward 4 seat: David Lanier, Robert J. O’Connor, Fred Parsells and Michael Remy.
Six residents have tossed their hats in the ring for councilor at-large: In addition to Hutchinson and Workman, they are Kate Bosley, Teresa O’Rorke, John Therriault and Rice, the former ward 4 councilor.