Ten honorees have been named “Extraordinary Women” and will be celebrated in a magazine and at a virtual event in October.
This marks The Sentinel’s eighth annual recognition of women who are making a difference in the Monadnock Region community.
The 2020 Extraordinary Women honorees are Cheryl Belair, Susan Bemis, Catherine “Kat” Boyd, Jennifer Dassau, Carlie Fischer, Melissa Gallagher, Carol Hill, Jean Kayira, Amy Matthews and Ann Shedd.
The honorees were selected by an independent panel of four judges who donated their time: Jenna Carroll, Kathy Collinsworth, Emily Lavigne and Jen Risley.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held online in October. More details will be announced later.
Extraordinary Women is sponsored by the following local organizations: Cheshire Medical Center, Connection, and MCVP: Crisis and Prevention Center.