The Keene CVS closed temporarily for a deep cleaning and disinfection Saturday evening after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis confirmed Sunday morning.
The employee last worked at the store on Wednesday and has been placed in quarantine, DeAngelis said. He added that health officials will make a determination about whether any customers need to be contacted.
“Typically in these situations, the risk is low to customers,” DeAngelis said in an email Sunday afternoon. “We did place any co-workers who were exposed into quarantine. In all cases, our infectious disease response protocols follow CDC guidelines.”
He declined to specify how much contact the worker who tested positive had with the public.
“Due to employment and medical privacy rules we cannot disclose identifying information about our employee,” he said.
Signs posted Saturday night in the windows of the West Street store, usually open 24 hours, said it was closed for maintenance and would reopen by midnight. The drive-thru pharmacy was blocked off with a cone and a similar sign.
As of shortly after 8 p.m., four vehicles bearing the logo for NRC, an emergency clean-up company, were parked behind the store. NRC’s website lists COVID-19 decontamination and disposal among the services it provides.
After being scheduled for closure from 8 to 10:30 p.m., DeAngelis said the store had resumed its regular hours. The Sentinel received tips about the closure shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday; DeAngelis said the store may have been closed shortly before 8 if the cleaning crew had arrived early.
“Our pharmacies are a critical resource for communities across the country, and we’ll continue to be here for customers and patients in these trying times,” he said. “We’re constantly working to increase availability of supplies and update protocols to ensure our stores are safe for employees and customers alike.”