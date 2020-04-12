The Keene CVS closed temporarily for a deep cleaning and disinfection on Saturday evening after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis confirmed Sunday morning.
Signs posted Saturday night in the windows of the West Street store, usually open 24 hours, said it was closed for maintenance and was expected to be reopen by midnight. The drive-thru pharmacy was blocked off with a cone and a similar sign.
CVS's corporate office was not reachable for comment on Saturday night.
As of shortly after 8 p.m., four vehicles bearing the logo for NRC, an emergency clean-up company, were parked behind the store. NRC's website lists COVID-19 decontamination and disposal among the services it provides.
An employee at the Keene CVS confirmed Sunday morning that the store was open. The worker who tested positive for the respiratory illness has been placed in quarantine, DeAngelis said.