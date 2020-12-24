PETERBOROUGH — Monadnock Community Hospital is partnering with the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system to offer more specialty services to its patients.
Via telemedicine, the Peterborough hospital will now offer intensive-care neonatology and emergency psychiatry — both of which are not available on site, according to a news release from Dartmouth-Hitchcock this week.
The partnership is through Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Connected Care Center, which helps deliver several virtual services to more than 30 hospitals in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New York.
Both services will be used by Monadnock Community Hospital providers who may need assistance with treating their patients.
The intensive-care neonatology — the medical care of newborn infants, especially ill or premature newborns — is for providers working with patients who are in labor at Monadnock Community Hospital, according to Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokeswoman Lisa Cramb, giving those providers 24-hour access to assessment and treatment recommendations from specialists.
This service may be needed for high-risk patients or those expecting a difficult labor, according to Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Administrative Director Mary Lowry.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, an affiliate of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system, has used the virtual intensive-care neonatology for about three years, she added.
The tele-psychiatry will help evaluate and treat patients who show up to the hospital in a psychological crisis, the release says, by allowing clinicians to access board-certified psychiatrists.
Lowry added that this is needed at many hospitals, which typically have psychiatric resources available only during the day.
"The goal is to augment the local team with a psychiatrist who can provide evaluations and medication recommendations if helpful to support the hospital staff," Lowry said, "with a goal of arriving at the best patient care ... as quickly as possible."
Cyndee McGuire, president and CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital, said the addition of these services is vital.
“Here in the Monadnock Region, the addition of TelePsychiatry services will be a tremendously valuable resource," she said in the news release, "given the complex needs and limited options available for patients in need of behavioral health care."
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and GraniteOne Health — the parent company of Monadnock Community Hospital — plan to merge into one health system soon.