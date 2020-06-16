The state Senate votes Tuesday on a bill that would make permanent much of the telehealth system that has emerged in New Hampshire during the pandemic.
Mental-health providers are urging passage of the plan, which has already cleared the House. It would lower the bar for when patients are allowed to access remote care and require equal telehealth coverage under Medicaid and private insurance.
On a press call Monday, doctors and a patient said these are all features of the expanded telehealth system that’s emerged in the state in recent months. Cynthia Whitaker, the chief of services at Greater Nashua Mental Health, says these changes need to be enshrined in state law.