Sugar shack

Ben Fisk, owner of Ben’s Sugar Shack in Temple, uses vacuum technology to tap maple sugar trees, and is already collecting sap for the 2023 syrup season.

 Ashley Saari / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

If you’re looking for an industry that is adapting to the pain that accompanies climate change, take a walk in a hardwood forest until you find plastic tubing stretching off into the distance. That’s the tradition-bound maple syrup industry tossing tradition aside.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.