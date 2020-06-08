JAFFREY — Add Riverfest to the list of events that won’t be taking place in 2020.
The mainstay summer festival in Jaffrey, planned for the final Saturday in July, has officially been canceled, according to TEAM Jaffrey Executive Director Stephanie Porter.
“It’s a sad thing to do, but the right thing to do,” Porter said.
When the state initially limited gathering to 10 people or less, Porter knew what it meant for TEAM Jaffrey’s annual giveback to the community. She waited a while to make the final decision, but it was clear that moving forward with something like Riverfest would be impossible to do.
“We just can’t ask people to come together and keep everyone safe,” Porter said. “I wouldn’t want to be responsible if something happened.”
The whole purpose of events like Riverfest is to have the community gather, and no one knows when that will be allowed — and who knows if anyone would show up?
While the event was still two months away, Porter said a lot of planning goes into Riverfest, and she needed to let vendors know well in advance.
Porter said on Wednesday that she is almost certain that Scarecrows on the Common, which was set to mark 20 years in October, will not happen either.
“I don’t see us doing anything for the rest of the year,” Porter said.
TEAM Jaffrey will host its farmers market this year on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., opening June 12. The hope is that it will continue through September.
“It’s going to be a week-to-week thing to see how it’s working,” Porter said. “But it sounds like Rindge and Peterborough have been successful.”
With no events to plan for, Porter said TEAM Jaffrey has shifted its focus to helping the community. The organization recently took part in the project to hang banners for the graduating Conant seniors throughout downtown and have been working with businesses to provide support in any way possible. TEAM Jaffrey has distributed small loans and grants to restaurants and retail operations that need the financial help right now.
“To either keep their doors open or get their doors open,” Porter said.