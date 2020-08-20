The New Hampshire chapter of the American Federation of Teachers recently endorsed N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor, the Feltes campaign announced.
The Granite State chapter has more than 3,600 members, the campaign said in a news release.
“Senator Feltes has long been a champion of education and educators throughout his time in the Senate,” Doug Ley, president of AFT-NH, said in a prepared statement.
In particular, Ley, who also serves as N.H. House Majority Leader, touted the ”Live Free & Learn Safe” plan Feltes released for school reopening.
“At a time when educators, parents, and students are focused on the issue of reopening schools, Dan was the only one to step forward with a plan to provide guidance,” Ley, D-Jaffrey, said. “The current Governor does not know the first thing about what working families face and has repeatedly failed tests of leadership throughout this crisis.”
In mid-July, Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled the state’s guidance for reopening public schools in a 54-page document that largely leaves final decisions up to individual school districts.
“By providing the guidelines, but allowing the teachers and administrators to manage, what we’ve really tried to do is make sure we didn’t create something so rigid it was doomed to fail, so rigid it would be brittle,” Sununu said at a news conference at the time.
In introducing his own plan that same month, Feltes derided the approach, arguing in a prepared statement that the “‘flexibility’ replaces responsibility....”
Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both Concord Democrats, are seeking their party’s nomination for governor during the state primary Sept. 8. Sununu, of Newfields, is running for his third two-year term in office against challenges by fellow Republicans Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name, and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.