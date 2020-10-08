NEA-New Hampshire, a union that represents public school teachers, is recommending N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn for re-election Nov. 3.
“As chair of the education committee in the state senate, Jay has accomplished a great deal for our students and educators,” NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle said in a prepared statement. “His efforts helped secure one of the largest increases in school funding in state history, and his continued work on the school funding commission will be critical in the next legislature to make further progress on this critical issue for students and property tax payers.”
The news release from the union also notes Kahn’s leadership of the Committee to Study Violence in New Hampshire Schools. He was a prime sponsor of legislation, signed into law as part of an omnibus bill, to help protect teachers and students from school-place violence, according to NEA-NH.
Kahn, D-Keene, represents N.H. Senate District 10, which covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
He’s being challenged for the seat by Swanzey Republican Daniel LeClair.
According to its website, NEA-NH has more than 17,000 members. They include working public school educators, as well as retirees and students readying for a career in education.