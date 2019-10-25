The union representing Keene schoolteachers has filed an unfair labor practice complaint, accusing the school district of intentionally delaying early-retirement payments to save money. The practice, the complaint alleges, subsequently decreases teachers’ pensions.
The Keene Education Association’s Aug. 1 complaint to the N.H. Public Employee Labor Relations Board was prompted by concerns from two teachers, but the document also asserts that the practice is more widespread and could affect more than 50 people.
If a ruling falls in the teachers’ favor, Keene Education Association President William Gillard said, “we’re estimating the decision could be anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.”
Randall Burns and R. Scott Hyde retired from teaching at the Cheshire Career Center and Keene High School, respectively, effective July 1. A provision of the collective bargaining agreement between the union and the Keene School District allows teachers who meet specific criteria to retire early and receive stipends for doing so. Their pension through the N.H. Retirement System is calculated by averaging their highest three years of compensation.
However, the complaint says, the district delayed Burns’ and Hyde’s stipends, which reduced their lifetime pension calculations.
After an employee’s last year of work, any final bonuses or early retirement incentives must be paid within 120 days to be considered earnable compensation by the retirement system. That money would be added to the year’s salary and included in pension calculations.
After being approved for early retirement last December, however, Burns and Hyde received letters informing them that their stipends would be paid beginning the following November “so you and the Board do not incur additional NHRS wage deductions,” according to the complaint.
“It’s exactly more than 120 days on purpose,” Gillard said in an interview.
If the district paid the stipends within the four-month time frame, he said, it would increase the employees’ pensions but would cost the district more money because it would still be contributing to the retirement system.
Burns and Hyde didn’t learn that the payment delay would decrease their pensions until the retirement system completed its calculations in the spring, Gillard said.
“They got the letter [in December] but they didn’t know it was going to financially harm them until April or May,” he said.
The complaint doesn’t specify the amount of the alleged financial harm to Burns or Hyde, but Burns said Friday morning that his lifetime retirement pension payments might be between $100 and $300 higher if the district had paid his stipend by the 120-day deadline.
Hyde was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.
The union filed grievances on behalf of both teachers in April, alleging that the payment delay violated the collective bargaining agreement.
Gillard says the problem appears to be more widespread, though, leading to the unfair labor practice complaint. In its data collection, Gillard said, the union discovered that the district began using the 120-day delay in 2012 for all of its teachers, and the association estimates there could be 57 people affected.
“None of these employees basically realized it was hurting them,” Gillard said.
Because there was no negotiation with the union, the association alleges the district illegally changed its payment of early-retirement stipends, Gillard said.
Unrelated to retirement payments, the union filed another unfair labor practice complaint in September, alleging members were improperly disciplined under a federal student-privacy law after communicating concerns about employee safety. That complaint has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 in Concord.
Regarding the grievances filed by the union on behalf of Burns and Hyde, a binding arbitration is slated for Dec. 16. That process has put the unfair labor practice complaint on hold, said Robert Malay, superintendent of Keene-based N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Malay declined to comment on the complaint Thursday, calling it irresponsible to do so while the grievance process is ongoing.
Gillard said the future of the more overarching unfair labor practice complaint will depend on the outcome of the arbitration. The decision could be that the district has to pay all 57 employees dating back to 2012, Gillard said, in which case the complaint would be essentially resolved. Alternatively, the arbiter could determine only Burns and Hyde are owed money, or decide in the district’s favor.