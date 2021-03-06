Residents of the Fall Mountain Regional School District will go to the polls Tuesday to select two school board members, and vote on the district’s $32.9 million budget proposal.
Here’s a look at the Fall Mountain Regional School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s $32,885,514 proposed operating budget is a 1.4 percent increase over the current year’s budget. If voters reject the proposal, a default budget of $33,038,043 would take effect.
Hot topics: Residents at last month’s deliberative session defunded a warrant article to add money to the district’s capital reserve funds. The district had proposed adding surplus money up to $500,000 at the end of the coming fiscal year to the funds for school renovation projects, as it has done in each of the past several years. Due to this practice, Charlestown resident Terry Spilsbury, who proposed the change to the warrant article, said the district has sufficient funds for current renovation projects. Any surplus in the coming year could provide relief to taxpayers, said Spilsbury, who also represents Sullivan County District 8 in the N.H. House of Representatives.
Other warrant articles include: A two-year contract proposal with the Fall Mountain Teachers Association that would provide a 1.9 percent average wage increase, plus related benefits costs. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $229,068, with a total increase of $461,987.
Voters will also be asked whether to authorize the use of capital reserve funds for various renovation projects in the schools, including:
$75,500 for a new clock system at Charlestown Middle School and completion of an asbestos-abatement project at Charlestown Primary School.
$44,700 for a hallway retiling project at Walpole Primary School, sanding and refinishing the gum floor at Walpole Elementary School and replacing the clock system at North Walpole School.
$19,700 to upgrade the failed classroom clock system at Vilas Middle School in Alstead and install a new stage curtain at the school.
$16,000 for a new clock system at Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Contested races: Incumbent William Stahl is seeking another three-year term on the school board representing Walpole, facing a challenge from Craig Vickers. And for an at-large seat on the seven-member school board, incumbent Michael Herrington, currently the board’s vice chairman, is running against Timothy Fitzpatrick.
Voting: Fall Mountain district residents vote on the school district warrant at the polls in their own towns. Polls will be open Tuesday at:
Acworth Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Alstead Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Charlestown Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Langdon Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walpole Town Hall for Walpole residents and St. Peter’s Church, 38 Church St. in North Walpole, for North Walpole residents, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.